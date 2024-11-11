Former Miss South Africa's, Liesl Mthombeni, Lalela Mswane and Natasha Joubert recently posed for a stunning photo

The beauty queens looked like royalty, and netizens couldn't get enough of their striking beauty

Mzansi is raving over the ladies' photo, while others brought up Lalela's colourful past

Lalela Mswane, Liesl Mthombeni and Natasha Joubert looked stunning at a GHD event. Images: lalela_mswane, liesllaurie, natasha_joubert

Source: Instagram

It was a night to remember when three former Miss South Africa's nearly broke the internet with their striking looks.

Former Miss SAs assemble

The recent GHD Iced Luxe Hair Show hosted some of the country's most stunning and influential ladies for their Christmas collection, and the dollies did not disappoint.

Gracing the event were former Miss South Africa pageant winners, Liesl Mthombeni (2015), Lalela Mswane (2021) and Natasha Joubert (2023), who also posed for a stunning picture together.

GHD shared their snap as well as some lovely pictures from the event, which was also graced by the beautiful Jessica Nkosi, K Naomi, and Sarah Langa, to name a few:

Mzansi raves over Miss South Africa's

Fans declared that South Africa has the best-looking women in the world, and couldn't stop raving over our royal highnesses:

KgarebeKuye was stunned:

"South African women are incredibly beautiful."

KaroroMitchelle said:

"They're all so beautiful."

QueenEphanie gagged:

"The girls haven’t aged a day in sight!"

Meanwhile, others are still unhappy with Lalela and brought up her controversial trip to Israel.

The beauty queen was slammed for competing in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Israel amid the Palestinian genocide despite fans and several organisations pleading with her to step back and "stand with the oppressed."

RoninDexx said:

"One of these three is going to be remembered as the Miss South Africa who ended up on the wrong side of history."

IamItAll5551 roasted Lalela

"Lalela Mswane is gorgeous! But I remember how dense she was during that whole Israel debacle. The things that came out of her mouth during that time were really daft."

ThatoArse asked:

"Is it the Lalela that didn’t lalela and went to Israel? Love her!"

Source: Briefly News