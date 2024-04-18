Boity Thulo's perfume products experienced a significant markdown from R595 to R60, sparking viral reactions on social media

Fans criticised her for not promoting her brands seriously, contrasting her approach to other celebrity entrepreneurs'

Some comments suggested that the perceived lack of promotion and packaging quality contributed to the products' markdown and negative perceptions

South African rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo's name popped up on social media after pictures of the big markdowns on her products went viral. Fans shared hilarious thoughts on the pictures.

Boity’s 'Boity Pink Sapphire' perfume was recently marked down in retail outlets. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Markdown on Boity's products gets SA talking

Boity Thulo is among the many celebrities with side hustles. The star is always serving boss babe vibes on the timeline with her Boity Pink Sapphire perfumes, her alcohol brand and also her hair business.

The star's perfume recently caught the country's attention after pictures of the products on sale in retail outlets went viral on social media. A picture shared by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula on X showed that Boity's products went from R595 to R60.

Fans react to Boity's products being on sale

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the star's post. Some said retail shops were trying to get rid of them because they were trash. Others urged the star to be serious when she promotes her products like other celebs do.

@Bubbl3s_N said:

"She's not serious about her brands, she doesn't promote them, she comes up with the stuff, puts them on the shelves and moves on with her life, when was the last time we saw this on her social media pages? She's probably using Dior perfumes."

@MoagiMaodi commented:

"The packaging looks like a packet of 20 cigarettes, Branding is very much important..."

@Gabadiya21 commented:

"If she did what gorgeous Mbali does with her business, she’s be very far. But yena she never promotes it. She just hopes people will recognise the perfume at Clicks and buy it because of the name."

@nicksta_napo added:

"It’s probably because it's trash."

@Patovipir said:

"Washed out like the owner."

Nadia Nakai leaves fans salivating with recent magazine cover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai never fails to disappoint when it comes to serving flaming hot content on social media.

The rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai made headlines once again after she denied stealing a wig worth more than R6K from a Namibian woman and business owner. Now, Bragga has left many of her fans and followers salivating over her stunning Hype magazine cover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News