Top South African rapper Boity Thulo is focused on securing the bag whatever it takes

The talented reality television star, who has a number of business ventures, got fans excited when she revealed that she was launching her hair range

She recently showed one of the beautiful hair pieces from her collection, and Mzansi can't wait to get their hands on the hair

Boity Thulo recently announced that she has joined local celebrities who are in the hair-selling business. The stunner made the announcement after teasing her followers for a while.

Boity Thulo wowed Mzansi when she shared a picture rocking hair from her hair range. Image: @boity.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media pages, Boity announced that she was launching Be You by Boity, a wig and hair selling company. The rapper assured fans that her hair range would cater for people from all walks of life, and great quality was guaranteed.

The Bakae rapper had her millions of Instagram fans and followers wilding when she shared a picture rocking her hair range. Of course, peeps couldn't help but notice that Boity Thulo's line, Be You by Boity, sells high-quality hair.

Many flocked to the star's comments section to share how impressed they were with the hair.

@mmaponyane said:

"Your Grace" *bows* "

@pharoahfi added:

"Boitumelo. YHO "

@thesivu commented:

"Hey pretty ."

@bo_bronze noted:

"Looking so pretty you."

@mellow_tee88 wrote:

"Yessssssssss sis."

@pearldiphoko added:

"Second frame ."

