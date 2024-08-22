Chidimma Adetshina travelled to Nigeria to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty contest

The former Miss South Africa finalist received a warm welcome in Nigeria, leaving South Africans baffled

Investigations into Chidimma Adethsina's South African credentials are ongoing, which paints the Nigeria contest under scrutiny

Controversial beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was touched down in Nigeria and received a warm welcome. The model was greeted with a bouquet of pink flowers and a balloon, sparking outrage online.

'Hello Nigeria', says Chidimma as she arrives

Beauty pageant queen Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina went to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria contest. She recently touched down in the country, and she was welcomed.

On Instagram, Adetshina showed off the lovely welcome gifts she was given upon arrival and thanked the organisers.

When she arrived, she told the press: "I'm just really excited that I'm in my father's land, and I wanna get to experience more about it; it's been 20 years since I've been here, so I just wanna get to know more about Nigeria's culture and where I really come from."

However, Chidimma is so unbothered even after the Department of Home Affairs announced that they would be cancelling her ID.

Mzansis shocked by how unbothered Chidimma is

South Africans are baffled at how nonchalant Chidimma is and how she goes about her business. Meanwhile, further investigations regarding her citizenship is ongoing.

Reacting to @MDNnewss' post, SA had this to say:

@_BlackZA questioned:

"How did she leave with which passport?"

@SthembiD alleged:

"I'm now suspecting an underlying mental health sickness. No one acts like this when going through what she is allegedly going through. I mean....I really think khona into e off."

@EzamaCirhahyped her and said:

"Chidima is showing South African law Flames girl is fetching that crown, with identity theft or not. Bathathe sgelekeqe, we have another Bexter and Nandi in one."

@NdivhuwoBarnes asked:

"Why does it always seem like we are a playgroup for this African nations, how can she leave just like that when she is under investigation?"

Miss Universe pageant under scrutiny

In more Chidimma news, Briefly News reported that the Miss Universe Nigeria contest is under scrutiny following the explosive findings by the Department of Home Affairs.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela suspects that the founders jumped the gun when they invited Chidimma to the contest.

