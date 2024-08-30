Miss Kwara is currently in the lead in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, surpassing Chidimma Adentshina

Chidimma Adetshina was in the lead with the support of South Africans who voted for her

Mzansi has since backtracked and voted for Miss Kwara, and they expressed pride that she represents a broader demographic

South Africans are rejoicing as Miss Kwara is taking the lead in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Miss Kwara is currently in the lead in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Image: @MDNnewss/X, @chichi_vanessa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Miss Kwara comes first, Chidimma second

Miss Kwara has overtaken Chidimma Adentshina in the running to be crowned the next Miss Universe Nigeria. The former Miss South Africa finalist was in the lead with the support of South Africans, who pledged their support for her.

However, Mzansi has since backtracked in their decision to back Chidimma and is voting for Miss Kwara, who currently has 19K votes.

@MDNnewss shared the stats taken from the online voting panel with the caption, "Miss Kwara is now leading the Miss Universe Nigeria Pageant, surpassing Chidima with 17.62% of the votes, while Chidima is standing at 17.21%."

SA celebrates Miss Kwara's success

Netizens have expressed pride that Miss Kwara is leading, saying she represents a broader demographic of beauty queens.

@ApheleleJody said:

"We are shaping history, Miss Kwara to the world."

@ms_tourist urged:

"Let’s keep pushing South Africa. I just voted."

@CKgagudi joked:

"The only country that stresses God is South Africa."

@Natty3_LFC stated:

"She wasn't supposed to say she will never return to South Africa."

@NomceboC8668 added:

"They like calling us landless, 3rd class citizens, but that time, we run Africa, we are far ahead of them even as the so-called landless 3rd class citizens."@sweerie_

@Jojo gushed:

"Rise my Queen, Miss Kwara."

Miss Kwara appreciates Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Miss Universe Nigeria contestant Miss Kwara, real name Ufa Dania, thanked Mzansi for the love.

Dania has been receiving so much support from South Africa as she competes for the crown. Dania thanked Mzansi and said she was grateful for the outpouring of support, which had translated to 3000 SA at the time.

