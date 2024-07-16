Pearl Thusi recently opened up about a horrible experience she had while visiting a church

Though failing to go into detail, the actress/ DJ said the church was "whack" and seemingly deserved to be exposed

Mzansi is convinced that this is another one of her tricks to get some attention, while others claim she doesn't look herself

Pearl Thusi plans to expose a church after the horrible experience she had. Images: pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi says she recently visited a church and had a terrible experience, and she wants to expose it over what had happened.

Pearl Thusi speaks on horrible church experience

It seems Pearl Thusi is prepared to do an exposé after having another horrible experience, this time, at a church.

Briefly News reported on how the Queen Sono actress blasted an award show in Botswana, suggesting that she had had a terrible experience, though she did not go into detail about what had happened.

This time, Pearl claims that she didn't have the best time at a church she recently visited. Without revealing much, she plainly describes the church as "whack", and vows to share more details.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the actress blasting the church:

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl Thusi's rant

Netizens are convinced that this is a publicity stunt and that Pearl is fishing for attention:

Dingswayo_N said:

"This is for attention; she hasn't trended in a long time."

Mfoka_Mlangeni suggested:

"Then she must stay at home. Why is she forcing it?"

ZYantolo7 trolled Pearls:

"Did she think she'll get a gig there or a steamy chase from the pastor?"

Meanwhile, others were worried about Pearl, saying she doesn't look herself:

ChrisExcel102 was concerned:

"I hope sis Pearl is fine; she doesn’t look good."

Sbibos said:

"Pray for Pearl Thusi."

Robbertor2 wrote:

"She looks different, yoh."

Cassper Nyovest shares a testimony

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's testimony at a Durban church.

The rapper was invited to share his story with a congregation that was moved by his powerful message, and fans praised him for the direction he took in his life.

