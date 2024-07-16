Adele says she has no music plans at all and intends to take a "big break" from making and releasing it

The singer revealed that she wants to pursue other creative endeavours during her hiatus

Fans are distraught by Adele's unexpected announcement and are already speculating on when her comeback will be

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Adele revealed her plan to take a break from music. Images: adele

Source: Instagram

Adele has announced that she is taking a break from music to explore new creative pursuits in her spare time, and fans did not like the sound of that.

Adele announces break from music

As she prepares to kick off her upcoming Munich residency with 20 shows lined up, this may be the last time fans see Adele on stage for a while.

During a recent interview, the Easy On Me singer revealed that she has no plans to release new music and intends to take a break - a big one at that!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her Twitter (X) fan page, adelettes2, posted the singer's interview in which she said she wanted to pursue other things:

"I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this, and I want to do other creative things just for a little while."

In January 2024, the singer alluded to the idea when she announced that she was presented with an opportunity to do shows in Germany:

"I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer."

Peeps react to Adele's announcement

Fans are not taking the news very well, wondering how they'll even get through it:

wrong_kawaii said:

"I was prepared to wait for five years, but this break might take 10."

iconickweenn requested:

"Come back with an album called 69, Queenie."

hauntedaffairs asked:

"Is she implying that the break between 25 and 30 was small?"

SaturnReturnzsswas frustrated:

"What if she dies and we never get new music?"

rllyhis was distraught:

"Who’s gonna give us sad bops now?"

andrewscomet wrote:

"We weren’t expecting music for like a decade, but this still stings."

South Africans react to Adele's alleged tour

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to speculation that Adele would tour South Africa.

The news was later debunked after netizens discovered that the singer's website had not added the dates for her alleged South African tour.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News