Adele fans were left disappointed as rumours of a South Africa tour proved to be false

A falsified concept poster circulated on Twitter, causing excitement among local fans

Adele's official website and social media pages confirmed no plans for a South Africa tour, with her Las Vegas residency continuing until November 2023

A falsified poster of Adele's tour dates caused excitement among South African Adele fans. Images: @adele

Recent rumours circulating on social media about an upcoming South Africa tour have left Adele fans disheartened once again. It has been confirmed that Adele is not scheduled to perform in the country.

Rumours of Adele's tour of South Africa circulated online

Twitter played host to the resurgence of excitement among Mzansi Adele enthusiasts when a user reposted a concept poster showcasing the Weekends with Adele residency, falsely including South Africa as one of the tour's stops.

@DD1OR posted the faux tour dates in a tweet saying:

"ADELE omg."

Mzansi Adele fans were left disappointed after rumours of a tour was debunked

This led to a flurry of anticipation and discussions among local fans, who began contemplating ways to secure tickets for the highly anticipated concert. Unfortunately, hopes were quickly dashed as it became evident that the poster was nothing more than an elaborate fabrication.

According to ZAlebs, there is no mention of a South African tour on the singer's website or social media pages. Going by the website, Adele is scheduled to carry on with her Las Vegas residency well into the year after adding 34 new shows that will run from June 2023 to November 2023.

Announcing her residency online, Adele wrote:

"See you soon."

Fans asked the singer for a world tour, saying going to Las Vegas would be too expensive.

@paolomandala said:

"We really need a world tour Some of us can't afford to go to Las Vegas "

@sinegugusibisi_ commented:

"Please do a world tour please Adele."

@michellevito said:

"Asia, please. Philippines."

@izzathyhalil said:

"Come to Singapore pls❤️"

