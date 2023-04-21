Black Coffee, the renowned South African house DJ, announces his Las Vegas residency at the prestigious Wynn Las Vegas, known for its world-class entertainment and nightlife offerings

Fans express their excitement and admiration for Black Coffee's continued success, with tweets congratulating him

Black Coffee's upcoming residency at Wynn Las Vegas underscores his significant impact on the music industry

Black Coffee back in Vegas for his residency. Images: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee, the renowned South African house DJ, recently announced his return to the Black Coffee's fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and admiration for the South African house DJ as he announces his Las Vegas residency at the renowned Wynn Las Vegas.

Coffee announces Vegas return

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee tweeted:

"Couldn’t be more excited to be heading back home to the @WynnLasVegas family for my 2023 Las Vegas residency!"

Mzansi congratulates Black Coffee

Fans have been eagerly congratulating Black Coffee on the DJ's continued success.

@thabousi tweeted:

"The only king in Africa "

@MnqarhwanaL tweeted:

"Yes Sir, Salute and Respect....#Kubo #Wakeupcall"

@elephantsfx said:

"Makwande "

@Gadget_Hertz commented:

"The wake up call "

@Mathebelasj said:

"King Coffee"

Black Coffee's Las Vegas residency will take place at the prestigious Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury resort known for its world-class entertainment and nightlife offerings. The Wynn Las Vegas has a reputation for hosting top-tier artists and performers, making it a fitting venue for Black Coffee's electrifying DJ sets.

The overwhelming support and admiration from Black Coffee's fans, coupled with the prestigious venue of Wynn Las Vegas, highlight his significant impact in the music industry. Fans eagerly await his residency, anticipating unforgettable performances from the talented DJ.

