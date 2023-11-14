Haibo, looks like something happened on Pearl Thusi's trip to Botswana

The media personality was meant to host the Yarona FM Music Awards but allegedly disappeared after just 10 minutes on stage

It appears something ticked Pearl off that led her to write cryptic posts on social media throwing shade at the event and Mzansi seems to know why

Pearl Thusi threw shade at the Yarona FM Music Awards after she allegedly didn't have her own dressing room. Images: pearlthusi

Eh, what did Botswana do to Pearl Thusi? The media personality is clearly mad about something and her fans are trying to put two and two together. This follows Pearl's alleged unsuccessful gig in Botswana where she was meant to host the Yarona FM Music Awards alongside Yarona FM host, Sway Tha DJ.

Now, after reportedly walking off from the show, Mzansi detectives seem to know what made Pearl so angry.

Mzansi uncovers why Pearl Thusi ditched Botswana show

Yoh, Botswana can't catch a break! The Yarona FM Music Awards recently booked Pearl Thusi to host but it seems not everything went according to plan. As per Twitter (X) user , Pearl walked off after just 10 minutes on stage.

Despite her unwillingness to address the issue, the user alleges that the reason Pearl ditched the show was because she didn't have a "proper" changing room.

This was followed by cryptic posts by the socialite nicknaming herself "Kedibone", hinting that she's seen it all.

Pearl didn't give much detail about her ordeal but instead laughed it off and kept it moving. She went on to show love to her Botswana supporters despite being "traumatised":

"I’m genuinely traumatised. But love always to the ppl of Botswana."

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl's Botswana gig

Fans are confused about what happened to Pearl Thusi's hosting gig in Botswana, where some netizens looked down on her behaviour:

NyathiVeronica said:

"She is so petty."

TheReal_NapGod responded:

"They shouldn't have called a foreigner to host."

Other online users defended Pearl and shaded the event organisers:

lizelle_sefhemo said:

"Actually... she did well disappearing! They will never learn."

PruZwo praised Pearl:

"Kudos to her. Know your worth!"

