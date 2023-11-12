Pearl Thusi was meant to be a host at a special event in Botswana, but she allegedly did not see it through

The South African actress and media personality is accused of walking away from the show in Botswana a few minutes after it started

South Africans questioned whether it was likely that Pearl Thusi would abandon her work duties

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi caused a buzz on social media. Pearl Thusi took to Instagram and posted messages seemingly about a recent gig in Botswana.

Pearl Thusi is accused of leaving a Botswana show she was hosting and she posted messages subbing the organisers. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez /Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

South Africans saw screenshots of what Pearl Thusi had to say after allegedly leaving an event. Online users who are fans were quick to defend their fave.

Pearl Thusi walk away from Botswana show

@AM_Blujay shared screenshots showing that Pearl Thusi implied she had an outrageous experience at the show she was meant to host in Botswana. The actress allegedly showed up for 10 minutes and then left.

SA discusses Pearl Thusi's Botswana show

South African Twitter users came to Pearl Thusi's defence. Netizens said that if the actress left the Bostwana event, she must have had a good reason. There were allegations that Pearl was not provided with a changing room at the event.

@kgabo_shilabjwe commented:

" Botswana le dirileng Pearl Thusi you guys couldn’t even afford to give my girl a proper changing room le mborile Botswana #YAMAs"

@missAqualyn wrote:

"Pearl Thusi never leaves work. She always shows up to shows. Botswana must’ve disrespected her. My girl o di bone ko Botswana."

@Packer_an said:

"They must apologize to @PearlThusi; there are levels and standards to these things; organizers must respect the entertainment industry and deliver as per the agreed terms. She did the right thing by not appearing again; it would have affected her brand."

@Sinelizwi_ added:

" I guess we will never know what transpired. Also, if they paid her, why not do the job and disappear after?"

@SibsMacd apologised on behalf of Botswana:

"Dear @PearlThusi; on behalf of our President Dr IMEK Masisi, and Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khana and the people of Botswana, WE ARE SORRY! TOTA WE ARE SORRY!

Pearl Thusi roasted for going to Zimbabwe

Pearl Thusi is one of the South African celebrities who was invited to tour Zimbabwe. The trip got controversial when the celebrities were photographed with Zanu-PF leaders.

Fans drag Pearl as she failed to give with 'Water' challenge

Briefly News previously reported that actress Pearl Thusi jumped in on Tyla's dance challenge. The star put Mzansi on another level by slaying the Water challenge again, but her video didn't impress the viewers.

Media personality Pearl Thusi found herself making headlines once again. The star has been roasted for not doing justice to the Water dance challenge.

Thusi was dragged for attempting to do the challenges after Mzansi's hottest dancer, Bontle Modiselle, reigned supreme and was given the winner's title.

