South Africans are convinced that Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie may be related

The pair seemingly aren't seeing eye to eye after the Minister closed the taps on Mama Joy's international super fan trips

Mzansi pointed out their similarities and believed they were having a petty family feud

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens are convinced that Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie are related. Images: MDNnewss, JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is convinced that Mama Joy is related to Gayton McKenzie after seeing their side-by-side photos in light of their super fan drama.

Mzansi compares Gayton McKenzie and Mama Joy

In the weeks following Gayton McKenzie's ban on having certain super fans receive special treatment over others, it appears that Mzansi has resorted to making jokes about the pair's relationship.

Netizens are far less interested in their alleged beef and more in how much they look alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Twitter (X) user MDN News posted a video of the pair's photos side-by-side. Netizens pointed out their similarities, claiming that they may be related.

Previously, Mama Joy and Robert Marawa were rumoured to be family after the same situation happened to them:

pabi_ww said:

"I can’t unsee it."

OnlyeverydaySA1 trolled:

"Lol, Gayton is hating on his relative for sure. Like, they could be sister and brother, or cousins or something."

EkhoneniPodcast wrote:

"Mmh, family feud."

sunflowerbihhhh joked:

"Sibling rivalry."

Mama Joy proves she doesn't hate Gayton McKenzie

Despite netizens' claims that she may have a huge problem with the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mama Joy proved that there is no bad blood.

Briefly News shared the sports fanatic's screenshot where someone texted her asking how she felt about Gayton McKenzie's ban on super fans, to which she said she loved the minister regardless.

McKenzie had a positive reaction to the post and stated that he too had to take the back seat to let others shine.

Mama Joy declines all-expenses trip

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mama Joy's claims that she declined an all-expenses trip to watch the Springboks.

The renowned super fan thanked her sponsors, saying she would much rather watch the match on her TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News