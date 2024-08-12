Reality TV stars Nonku Williams and Slee Ndlovu recently became a hot topic on social media

Nonku and Slee might not return to RHOD's upcoming season. Image: @nonku_williams, @slee_thebosslady

Real Housewives of Durban viewers can't wait for the fifth season of the reality show, but it seems that some of their favourites might not be returning for various unknown reasons.

Nonku and Slee might not return to RHOD

The two reality TV stars, Slee Ndlovu and Nonku Williams, always had fans hooked on their drama as they constantly showed it off during the show.

Recently, many netizens were stunned by the news that the former friends, now turned enemies, won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Durban season five. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared that shocking news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Nonku Williams and Slee Ndlovu might not return for the new season of Real Housewives of Durban."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Although the reason behind the possibility of them not returning was unknown, many netizens shared their reactions to the news. See some of the comments below:

@88mabilisa wrote:

"Nonku better come back, cause everyone will have nothing to talk about."

@Solo_nator said:

"Interesting. I think they probably saw that the toxicity won't really take them anywhere or someone didn't want to work with the other. Nonku possibly leaving is shocking. Will be interesting to see the cast for the 5th season. Hope some OG's from S1 come back. Will miss Slee."

@Misstee_123 commented:

"Good, let's see what the other cast members will have to offer outside of Nonku's toxicity."

@thabang4real2 mentioned:

"It's fine. Let's give new faces a chance."

@Hector_mdudi responded:

"If Nonku leaves can they speak to Ayanda, LaC, Londy and Annie to come back."

@Lebo_11 replied:

"They must bring back Ayanda ijooo re lapile Ke Satan Nonku."

Slee Ndlovu now an actress on Uzalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Slee Ndlovu, known as Slee The Boss Lady, has made a successful transition to the acting industry by joining the popular South African show Uzalo as Thandiwe.

She clarified the misconception that she plays Xoliswa and discussed the challenges of switching from reality television to acting. Despite not originally planning to pursue acting, Slee is embracing the opportunity and relates to her character as an upcoming businesswoman.

