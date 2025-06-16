Reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku celebrated her polygamist husband Musa Mseleku this weekend

The Uthando Nes'Thembu star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to wish her husband a happy Father's Day

Fans of the reality TV star took to her social media account to respond to her post about her husband

MaKhumalo celebrates Musa Mseleku on Father's Day. Image: ThobileK

Businesswoman Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku celebrated her husband, Musa Mseleku, on Father's Day after the polygamist defended her on social media.

The polygamist who recently celebrated his reality TV show being nominated for a Simon Sabela Award has fathered children with his other wives.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 15 June, to celebrate her husband, Musa Mseleku.

MaKhumalo wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to one of the best fathers I know on this planet earth @musamseleku. I believe that even my late children can attest to that, even though they couldn’t experience it in the physical world, but through the love you give to their siblings. I hope you live long and enjoy the fruits of your children."

The businesswoman has miscarried several times and previously opened up about her challenges of carrying to full term.

Sunday World reported in May that an old interview with Thobile Khumalo, made headlines when it was revealed that the polygamist allegedly groomed MaKhumalo from a young age.

In the interview, MaKhumalo reveals how she met her husband, Musa Mseleku, and how young and naïve she was when she met him.

The reality TV star shared that it was only when she turned 18 years old that Mseleku's intentions began to make sense to her, and the pair started dating.

South Africans react to MaKhumalo's post

KhanyQ said:

"Oh, bethuna! He is building here! Love and light MaKhumalo and happy Father's Day to him."

Nokuthula857 wrote:

"God heard your prayers MaKhumalo. You showed ngo (with) Mpilo ukuthi (that) when the time is right, you going to be a great mom."

Zeetheauthor replied:

"Baba wethu bakithi, (our father) thanks Ndlunkulu maShobane."

YandileYandi wrote:

"Ah Mashobane @thobilek. Indeed he’s a good father."

Zeebooh replied:

"He is definitely a good father"

MrzBanda said:

"Happy Father’s Day babakhe! (to their father) Indeed one the greatest fathers out there!"

Nethelelane replied:

"Nana, one day is one day. You will have children in the physical too."

Popomabusa wrote:

"I thought you would post your father, but well it's none of my business."

JujuDlamini said:

"You are such a good person Thobile. Happy Father’s Day to him."

Thobile Khumalo says Musa Mseleku is a wonderful father. Images: ThobileK

