Moeletsi Mbeki has caused controversy online with his comments about land reform and expropriation

The political economist claimed that the land should remain in the hands of colonisers because they fed the nation

South Africans criticised Mbeki for his comments, with many saying he lost touch with reality

Moeletsi Mbeki has sparked outrage online with his comments about land reform. Image: South_agency/ Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZUU-NATAL – Moeletsi Mbeki has caused a stir online with his latest comments about land expropriation.

The political economist, who has previously caused controversy with some of his comments, said there was little justification for land reform or expropriation. The brother of Thabo Mbeki weighed in on the issue surrounding the land, saying that it was better in the hands of the conquerors.

Mbeki is no stranger to speaking his mind and previously criticised the proposed 2% Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike. In 2023, he warned that the African National Congress would loot more in the run-up to the 2024 National elections.

Mbeki dismisses calls for land expropriation

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Xubera Institute for Research and Development in Durban on 5 June, Mbeki said that millions relied on the agricultural expertise of those who conquered the land.

While he noted that the land was taken over by colonisers from Europe, he stated that they held the key to South Africa’s food security. According to Sunday World, he explained that the country’s urban majority needed efficient food producers more than land reform.

“Sixty-eight per cent of our population lives in urban areas. They need to be fed by somebody else; they cannot grow their own food. Somebody has to grow the food,” he said.

He stated that the existing farmers were feeding 68%, adding that people were no longer living in old tribal societies.

Moeletsi Mbeki stated that the existing farmers were feeding 68% of the population. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Mbeki compares South Africa to developed economies

The son of Govan Mbeki also compared the country to developing economies, noting that land ownership was in the hands of a few.

“In America, only 3% of the workers and the owners own land. In England, it’s even less. In England, it’s more like 1% of the population owns land. If you want a modern, developed economy, you have to accept that farming is a very specialised industry that requires specialised people to manage it,” Mbeki stated.

Mbeki further emphasised his point by stating that his ancestors used to live in Bergville, but fled after King Shaka’s empire put them to the spear. He added that he wouldn’t go to the people living there now and ask for his land back.

South Africans annoyed with Mbeki’s comments

Mbeki’s comments did not sit well with many South Africans, who criticised him for his stance.

Thandeka Mbabala KaMashiya said:

“I will take him seriously once he speaks in his home language. I even doubt if he knows his home language.”

Lucky Modjadji stated:

“I think he is beginning to suffer from amnesia, this one.”

Bheki Sikhosana added:

“He's old and must retire so he can spend time with his grandchildren.”

Themba Sigaji Kakolo claimed:

“He is crazy.”

Stanford Letsie said:

“He is slowly losing touch with reality.”

Ludumo Sigqibo Leve added:

“Tjo, to him, nothing is good about his own country of origin.”

Keys Keys Keys noted:

“Being old doesn’t make you wiser. Fools also grow old.”

Mbeki criticises Cyril Ramaphosa's term as president

Briefly News also reported that Mbeki previously criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's term as president of the African National Congress.

The political analyst described Ramaphosa as being weak, saying he was unable to manage his own party members.

South Africans agreed with Mbeki's comments, but added that Ramaphosa didn't act against others because he was guilty as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News