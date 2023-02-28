Political Analyst Moeletsi Mbeki claims the ANC will ramp up corruption as it comes close to losing power

Mbeki claimed in the 15 months leading to the 2024 general party members will try to loot as much as possible

The political analyst slammed president Cyril Ramaphosa's administration for failing to control widespread corruption in the government

JOHANNESBURG - Political Analyst Moeletsi Mbeki has warned that the African National Congress (ANC) will increase its corrupt activities as the party gets closer to losing power.

The brother to former president Thabo Mbeki claimed that the fear of being ousted after the 2024 election would motivate ANC members to line their pockets as much as possible in the next 15 months, TimesLIVE reported.

Mbeki added:

"The irony and the painful part about it is the closer the ANC gets to losing power, the more corruption we are going to see.”

Moeletsi Mbeki says SA is worse off under Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency

Speaking on SABC News, Mbeki lamented the state of South Africa under President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.

The political analyst complained that people are getting poorer in the country, and the government has failed to dampen widespread corruption.

Mbeki added that Ramaphosa's administration had hardly implemented the recommendation of the Zondo commission on State Capture.

Mbeki looked to South Africa's struggling state-owned enterprises as an example of how inefficient the government in the country had become.

The former president's brother said Eskom was a shining example of the government's failing but pointed to the inefficient use of SA's railway network by Transnet as another example of inefficiency in government.

South Africans Agree that corruption will increase the close ANC comes to losing power

Citizens share Mbeki's sentiments about corruption under the ANC. Here is what people are saying:

@NickDav75301704 quipped:

"In other news, water is wet."

@Constitution_94 claimed:

"We agree in part."

@No_Filter_7777 added:

"We have been saying it for years."

@GarethVMoll agreed:

"No doubt!"

@coetzeec639 demanded:

I fully agree. We are worst off. Time for these pensioners to go on pension and bring in young blood who won't fall asleep during meetings.

@bigkoostar speculated:

"They only have a year to loot and they will loot like it's 10 years."

@RhysCaro praised:

"Been following him and his interviews and boy this guy doesn’t miss."

