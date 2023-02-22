The creation of the controversial Minister of Electricity position has caused a massive stir in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the minister would be tasked with ending loadshedding during the Sona

South Africans have made some hilarious and bizarre suggestions about who can fill the position

JOHANNESBURG - The so-called Minister of Electricity has been the talk of Mzansi ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he would be creating the position during his Sona.

South Africans suggest Kelly Khumalo, Julius Malema and others fill the Minister of Electricity position. Image: Oupa Bopape & @MbalulaFikile & MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Source: UGC

Ramaphosa has been silent on who the electricity will be, which has left citizens with no choice but to come up with ideas on who could fill the position.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa rumoured to be Cyril Ramaphosa's favourite for Minister of Electricity position

According to EWN, President Ramaphosa has pegged the Head of Infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, to fill the newly created electricity minister position.

While Ramokgopa is rumoured to be the president's favourite, he is also qualified for the position with a BSc degree in civil engineering and a PhD in public affairs.

The head of infrastructure also has a Masters of Public Administration, a Masters of Business Leadership and a certificate in executive development from Stellenbosch University, TimesLIVE reported.

South African make funny suggestions for who should be electricity minister, including Kelly Khumalo and Julius Malema

Curious about who south Africans thought should be the Minister of Electricity, Briefly News asked readers to give their suggestions.

True to South African form, social media users were quick with the jokes and made funny, bizarre and sometimes sensible suggestions.

Below are some of the hilarious suggestions people made:

Mduduzi Orchard Ndlovu suggested:

"Kelly Khumalo is the right candidate."

Mj Mandice Maanda joked:

"Zeus, those who do not know him, Zeus is the father to Hercules. He has power beyond electricity."

Smoky Makena offered:

"My father we are tired of seeing the same faces rotating."

Sabantwana Papie Mokwena proposed:

"Malema our son of the soil."

Umalume Sodam quipped:

"DJ Khaled because he'll give us another one."

Nobantu Mabrr Mdanyana volunteered:

"Myself because I want to know what exactly is happening with electricity in this country."

Mano Mano asked

"How about a Minister of Mjolo?"

Mamakhooa Sesoai Mamakhooa Sesoai said:

"Julias Malema I want to see something."

Phumlani Brian Mkhize claimed:

"If I was Rama Rama, I would just appoint Mamela and enjoy seeing him drowning."

Sandile Bhodlinyma Bulwana added:

"Bheki Cele and he must use the energy he was using during the lockdown and the ban on alcohol."

Sce Law commented:

"Take the manager from SAB and make him electricity minister for obvious reasons."

Nthàbî Séñg enlisted:

"Absolutely ME guys, there will be no more loadshedding"

Fikile Mbalula sparks fury by saying electricity minister’s job ends when crisis ends: “We’re being played”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the Presidency's electricity minister position wouldn't exist forever.

Mbalula wants to assure South Africans that the country will only have an electricity minister until SA's energy crisis has been sorted out.

The ANC SG described the creation of the position as a necessary intervention that will by no means undermine the party's resolution to move state-owned enterprises to their respective policy departments, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News