SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila invoked the memory of Chris Hani and urged former MK soldiers to support the ANC

Mapaila asked them to vote for the party in the upcoming elections in honour of the late freedom fighter

His impassionate plea triggered different reactions among South African social media users

Solly Mapaila during a Pro-Palestine demonstration at the Union Buildings. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila stood before a crowd gathered at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park.

Mapaila remembers Chris Hani

He was there to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the late Chris Hani's passing.

Mapaila called on all former members of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) to cast their votes for the African National Congress (ANC) as a tribute to Hani's enduring legacy.

SACP's relationship with MK

According to SABCNews, Mapaila emphasised the inseparable bond between the SACP and MK.

“You can never separate us from MK. You can never even steal from us, all MK soldiers vote for ANC. This will be a great tribute to our General-Secretary Commander Chris Hani."

Social Media buzzes

Mapaila's call to action didn't go unnoticed on social media platforms, sparking a wave of mixed reactions.

See some comments below:

Tk Tkzee asked:

"Which party is equal or bigger than the ANC? ‍♂️‍♀️ None, viva ANC."

Mqah Diego Mlumbi stated:

"Lol how funny it is! First they disband MK soldiers now they want their votes. "

Mo'Afrika Tumi wrote:

"Ramaphosa disbanded MK and now this?"

Comfort Scara Mashabela mentioned:

"Subliminal messaging by Mapaila, only the intelligent will get the message."

BK Rsa added:

"They must tell us what the ANC did to Chris Hani."

Harry Chauke posted:

"MK is the weapon which the ANC has used to fight the apartheid regime, even myself I'm encouraging them to do so."

ANC veterans' families rejected MK party

In another article, Briefly News reported that families of ANC veterans refuse visits from Jacob Zuma and the MK party, denouncing the use of stalwarts in political opportunism.

A circulated poster revealed Zuma's campaign in Limpopo, including visits to the burial sites of Collins Chabane and Peter 'Dambuza' Malada in Xikundu village and Venda, met with rejection.

