President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Mokgweetsi Masisi will visit the site of the Limpopo bus accident

The heads of state will pay tribute to the 45 people who tragically lost their lives during the Easter holidays

Many people on social media failed to grasp the significance of the planned visit and raised questions

Cyril Ramaphosa and Mokgweetsi Masisi will pay tribute to Botswana citizens who died in an accident in Limpopo. Image: Contributor and Peter Klaunzer

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Botswana counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, will pay their respects to the victims of a tragic Limpopo bus accident.

Victims to be honoured

According to SABCNews, President Ramaphosa and President Masisi will start their day in Mokopane, where they will receive a briefing before proceeding to the accident site. Their visit aims to pay tribute to the victims and offer support to those affected.

Bus accident kills 45 people

The incident claimed the lives of 45 Botswana citizens who were on their way to a service at the St. Engenas Zion Christian Church. The accident occurred during the Easter holidays at the Mmamatlakala Bridge along the R518, reported IOL.

Presidents' Limpopo trip sparks discussions

The news of the presidential visit has sparked reactions online. Many people said they do not see the point of the presidents going to the site.

See some posts below:

Mavusan Mavusan said:

"Wasteful expenditure by both African presidents, they are now tourists. That was supposed to be done by the minister of transport."

Janny Magana asked:

"For what exactly? Ramaphosa should visit JHB CBD and tell us if he is happy about the rot in town."

Thuthukani Malcolmx mentioned:

"If that can bring back those victims from the dead it's ok."

Dipolelo Mantswe wrote:

"Visit the site and do what exactly or are they traditional healers doing some rituals?"

Flash Mnisi stated:

"For what?"

Lone survivor of bus crash returns to Botswana

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the sole survivor of the tragic R518 bus accident in Limpopo, which left 45 people dead, has been discharged from hospital.

The eight-year-old was chaperoned by her mom and medical staff to the Polokwane International Airport, where she flew to Botswana via the OR Tambo International Airport on 3 April 2024.

