A 50-year-old man tragically lost his life during the heavy rainfall in Kroonstad, Free State

Community members found Motaung Mokemane's body after his vehicle was swept away at a low bridge

The Moqhaka Local Municipality is assessing the damage in the area and were residents urged to stay indoors

South Africans are mourning the death of a man who was killed in a storm in the Free State. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Kroonstad, Free State, claiming the life of a 50-year-old man.

Man killed by storm

Motaung Mokemane tragically lost his life when his vehicle was swept away at a low bridge amid the heavy downpour. Local community members later discovered his body.

According to SABCNews, Motshewa Mokemane, the sister of the deceased, expressed sadness and conveyed the emotional toll the tragedy has taken on her family.

“We are very sad as the family. It has affected us a lot especially my mother here. As you can see, she is not feeling well but the whole family is affected."

Municipality assesses damage

The Moqhaka Local Municipality is diligently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the torrential rains. Mayor Motloheloa Mokatsane confirmed that approximately 80 households have been affected. He said there are plans in place to provide support and assistance to those impacted by the disaster.

Warning for disruptive rains

South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued yellow alerts for disruptive rainfall across several provinces for Tuesday including the Free State, reported TheCitzen.

SA people are extending their heartfelt condolences on social media to the family and friends of the deceased.

See some comments below:

Xolani Mgenge stated:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Lebonga Mokgethi posted:

"That rain was heavy may his soul rest in peace."

Matumie Precious wrote:

"R.I.P Sir Mokemane."

Mathole Lwandle said:

"Heartbreaking! May his soul rest in peace."

Karla Elisabeth Gio mentioned:

"So very sad. Saw the vi­­­­deo of the incident."

Videos of violent Cape Town winds shared online

Recently, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that severe weather would occur along the southwest and southeast coastline, and they were not kidding.

Videos from social media showed the force of the violent winds, which not only pushed people but also blew cars away. a combination of strong gale-force winds resulted in a negative storm along the southwest and southeast coastline of South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News