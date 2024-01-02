South Africa is mourning the loss of Peter Magubane, a highly praised and award-winning photojournalist

His impactful images earned global praise, numerous accolades, and acknowledgment for courageous storytelling

Grieving South Africans extended condolences to his family upon his passing

Legendary anti-apartheid photographer Peter Magubane has passed away. Image: Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Peter Magubane, an acclaimed and award-winning photojournalist has passed on and tributes pour in from many South Africans.

Magubane passed away on New Year's Day, Monday, 1 January 2024, at the age of 91. His daughter, Fikile Magubane, told SABC News about the death of her father.

His remarkable courage and contributions to journalism, particularly his coverage of crucial political events, like the 16 June 1976 student uprisings and the Sharpville massacre, left an enduring impact on the nation.

His powerful images garnered international acclaim, numerous awards, and recognition for fearless storytelling.

In the tumultuous era of apartheid, Dr Peter Magubane's steadfast commitment to truth and justice marked him as a stalwart. Despite enduring harassment, beatings, buckshot wounds and extended periods of interrogation and detention, his courageous stand against the oppressive regime solidified his legacy.

Magubane's passing stirs emotions in Mzansi

Facebook users expressed grief and showered him with accolades.

Donald Ronny Rakgwale says:

"Rest in peace Madala."

Papi Sesoko noted:

"History-making photographer."

Philo Gobana praised the Magubane:

"Having someone like you who is not just a great motivator but also puts in the best effort to get the work."

Diyd Ngorima expressed:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Capturing courage: The camera as a tool of resistance

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa expressed sorrow over the loss of esteemed photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane.

Magubane's influence on South African journalism and his unwavering stand against apartheid will be honoured with profound respect and gratitude.

"Magubane wielded his camera as a tool of defiance, steadfastly opposing an oppressive regime."

