Peter Magubane, the legendary photographer who worked for Drum and other publications during apartheid, passed away

Magubane was known for his extensive coverage of events like the Rivonia Trial and the Sharpeville Massacre

South Africans cried for his death and passed condolences to his family

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Legendary anti-apartheid photographer Peter Magubane has died. Images: Brownie Harris/Corbis via Getty Images and Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legendary anti-apartheid photographer Peter Magubane, known for his photography during the height of the anti-apartheid movement, died. Magubane passed away at 91, and South Africans mourned his death and saluted the fall of a great giant.

Peter Magubane passes away

According to eNCA, the cause of his death has not yet been revealed. Magubane was known as one of the legendary photographers who worked for Drum Magazine, providing coverage for major political events in South Africa, such as the Rivonia Trial and the Sharpeville massacre.

Before becoming a photographer, he started as a driver, where he worked for six months before being placed under the mentorship of Jürgen Schadeberg He also covered the 1976 student upsiring, and his stellar photojournalistic work saw him win many awards and gave him international acclaim.

Mzansi mourned Magubane

Netizens on Facebook mourned his death and sang his praises.

TEEGEE said:

“The legendary photographer must rest in eternal peace after doing so great for the country and its people.”

Sthembile Kubheka wrote:

“I’ve run out of Rest in Peaces.”

Taimi Haufiku joked:

“AS we wait for Somizi to share another screenshot from himself to himself.”

Thabiso Robson Kekana stanned a legend.

“Peter Magubane, Alf Kumalo, Jürgen Schadeberg and Eli Winberg are legendary names in the South African history of photography.”

Duncan Tladi remarked:

“Rest in peace, legend of South Africa.”

