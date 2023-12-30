Mbongeni Ngema recently passed away on his way from a funeral in the Eastern Cape in a head-on collision

The legendary playwright's passing made headlines, and arrangements for his burial have started

The Ngema family shared an update about recent developments relating to honouring the Iconic playwright

Mbongeni Ngema passed away on 27 December 2023 in fatal car crash. The playwright's passing caused some controversy among South Africans.

Mbongeni Ngema 's family announced his memorial in Durban. Image: Gallo Images /Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Most recently, the funeral arrangements for Mbongeni Ngema have begun. The family of the legend has kept supporters included in about where he will be laid to rest

Mbongeni Ngema to be honoured in memorial

According to SABC News, Mbongeni Ngema's family settled on the memorial service for the deceased playwright. The icon will have a memorial service in his honour at Durban Playhouse on 3 January 2024.

When is Mbongeni Ngema's funeral?

The family has announced that he will be buried on 5 January 2024. SABCNews reports that the Venue is yet to be determined.

South African government moons Mbongeni Ngema

Sports and Culture minister visited the Mbongeni Ngema's family home in Durban. The official insisted that the veterans should have a funeral befitting his achievements. Since then, his body has been transported to his home province of Kwazulu-atal.

Moeng Setlhodi commented:

"May his soul Rest In Peace."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:

"Will always remember you for bringing us Sarafina. He was brilliant and made opened careers for many youths like Somizi. Look where they are today."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins wrote:

"RIP baba Mbongeni Ngema. Mzansi has lost a giant."

Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to her ex-husband Mbongeni

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa and Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo are mourning the death of an icon and playwright, Mbongeni Ngema, who passed away at 68.

Mzansi has lost many icons and talented artists in the entertainment industry. Ngema met his untimely death on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, in a head-on collision car accident in the Eastern Cape.

The former Imbweu: The Seed star paid tribute to her ex-husband Mbongeni Ngema recently after one of her fans claimed on social media that the late star used to abuse Khumalo during their marriage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News