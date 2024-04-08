A security guard in the Western Cape was killed after a tree fell on him while on duty on 8 April

The guard was stationed in Paarl in the Boland and was patrolling on a four-wheeler on Diemersfontein Farm when the incident happened

South Africans mourned his death and passed condolences to this weather, and some felt it was unfair that he worked in those conditions

PAARL, WESTERN CAPE – A security guard lost his life as a result of the weather that the Western Cape and Mzansi's coastline are experiencing. A tree fell on him while he was performing his duties.

Security guard dies after tree falls

SABC News reported that the guard, who worked in Paarl in the Western Cape, was patrolling at Diemersfontein Farm when the strong gale-force winds the province is experiencing uprooted a tree. The tree fell on him, and he died.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said the severe weather affected the electricity in parts of Cape Town. Electricity has already been restored to parts of the city, and the municipality assured residents that they are attending to the electricity outages.

The death saddened South Africans

Netizens on Facebook were distraught by the security guard's death.

Kgaipi Happy said:

"I'm sure he was patrolling even during the rain because of the selfish company and its client."

Keitumetse Patricia said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Gift Mpho said:

"They work under weird circumstances for little salary."

Maipato Mipi said:

"Condolences to the family, and may his soul rest in peace."

