The MK Party was allegedly prevented from using a stadium in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal

The party reportedly wanted to book the Princess Magogo Stadium but was inexplicably rejected

South Africans were surprised that the party, which many believed was growing, would allegedly use a stadium as small as the Princess Magogo Stadium for a rally

Mzansi was disappointed in the MK party after it allegedly wanted to use the Princess Magogo Stadium. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

ETHEKWINI, KWAZULU-NATAL – A spanner was allegedly thrown in the MK party's campaign wheel after it could not use a stadium in eThekwini for a pre-election campaign rally. Many were stunned at the party's alleged choice of stadium to host such an important event.

MK allegedly scrambling for stadium

@ZANewsFlash posted the story on his X account. According to Scrolla.Africa, the party was planning on hosting a rally on 21 April. It's believed the municipality gave no reason for allegedly blocking the MK party from using the KwaMashu-based stadium. Read the tweet here:

South Africans stunned by stadium choice

Netizens were surprised that the MKP, which recently won a court battle against the Independent Electoral Commission, would not opt for a larger stadium.

Meanor said:

"I'm surprised that a party that expects a two-thirds majority would opt for something as small as Princess Magogo."

My biased opinion said:

"I thought MKP was going for the Moses Mabhida stadium."

Andynkosi said:

"They must go to Mabhida like all serious political parties."

Molwantwa joked:

"We have Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng, for free even."

