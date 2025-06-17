Content creator @NeoKirchBaby from Botswana shared a photo from her doctor's office trying prosthetic legs, asking herself if she'll ever be able to walk with them properly

The double amputee mother of four compared learning to use prosthetics to being like a baby learning to walk, encouraging people with legs to be grateful for what they have

Her emotional post gained over 131,000 reactions and 4,000 comments, with followers offering encouragement and sharing stories of others who successfully use prosthetic legs

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Botswana woman now living in the US shared a photo of herself in her doctor's office trying on prosthetic legs. Images: @NeoKirchBaby

Source: TikTok

A woman from Botswana touched hearts across social media after sharing her struggle with prosthetic legs and questioning whether she'll ever master walking with them.

Content creator @NeoKirchBaby posted the emotional video on 14th June, showing herself sitting in a doctor's office wearing prosthetic legs during a consultation.

She captioned her post:

"Me asking myself if I will walk with these fake legs. Seriously, if you can walk with your legs, take a moment to be thankful. This task is not easy. It's like I am a baby learning how to walk."

The double amputee, who moved from Botswana to America, where she married and had four children, has built a large following by sharing her daily life experiences. She regularly posts content about living without legs, showing both the challenges and how she's adapted to motherhood and married life.

In previous videos, she's shown herself cooking, exercising, and caring for her children both from her wheelchair and without it. She's mentioned that while she has used prosthetic legs before, she finds it much easier to live without them and has become quite skilled at managing daily tasks as an amputee.

A woman in America shared a photo of herself during a doctor's consultation regarding her prosthetic legs. Images: @NeoKirchBaby

Source: Facebook

Comments pour in with support

@Marianne_H_Thomsen encouraged:

"You will and you can, if you want it❤️, my guess is you might even dance with those legs 🤔…"

@Jennifer_Ragland wrote:

"Don't give up. We are cheering you on. The look on your face is killing me🤣🤣🤣"

@Kgadi_e_Kgolo said:

"There are lots of people who are running with those legs, my sister 👩 You'll be wearing high heels 👠 👠when you come back to Africa😘Practice, darling."

@Erin_Garrett shared:

"I once knew a seventy-year-old man with leg supports such as yours. I would have never guessed if he had not spoken about it. Trust me, that hard work will pay off."

@Rudzie_Mia_Hkk_Munyai joked:

"The way you are sitting and your facial expression are not giving me hope either🤣🤣🤣 But you are a big girl ❤❤ Mama, you will manage."

The reality of prosthetic costs in SA

According to Össur, getting prosthetic legs involves financial planning that lasts a lifetime. The cost includes three main parts: manufacturing and fitting the socket, purchasing mechanical components like prosthetic feet, and ongoing maintenance costs. The mechanical parts typically need replacing every five years, and regular adjustments are needed as the residual limb changes over time.

South Africans can get funding through medical aid, COIDA funding, personal injury claims, the Road Accident Fund, disability insurance, or public sector support. However, there's no standard price as each case depends on the complexity of the residual limb and individual health complications.

View the Facebook post below:

3 other disability stories

Briefly News recently reported on a couple who both have no legs but stepped out with their beautiful baby, proving that love truly has no boundaries or physical requirements.

recently reported on a couple who both have no legs but stepped out with their beautiful baby, proving that love truly has no boundaries or physical requirements. A stunning lady without legs went viral after sharing gorgeous photos online, but what she didn't mention about her amputation left people curious about her inspiring journey.

During a dangerous flash flood, one heroic man risked everything to save an amputee and their dog, but the nail-biting rescue footage had viewers holding their breath.

Source: Briefly News