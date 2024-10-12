Harry Kane Milton recently hit the United States of America Coast, and people documented their experiences

One man went viral in a TikTok video when he put on a heroic display during a dire moment in a flash flood

Viewers were touched by the nail-biting clip of the man steeping up during a life-threatening disaster

One man in a TikTok video went viral for being a hero amid natural disasters in the USA. Several hurricanes hit Florida, the latest being Hurricane Milton, and before then, there was flooding in the country.

A flash flood hit Connecticut, USA, which left many in distress, including a man with a disability. One heroic good Samaritan lent a helping hand to another who was stranded.

Man helps amputee in flood

In a TikTok video, a man swam in a flood to help an amputee stranded inside a car with his dog while floating in water. Watch the video below:

Viewers touched by heroic rescue in flash flood

Many people thought the video of the man was amazing. Online users applauded him for saving the man and his beloved dog.

Mi Jesucristo commented:

"Heavenly Father, we come before You with heavy hearts, praying for all those affected by Hurricane Milton. Please grant them strength, protection, and comfort during this difficult time."

CHAOS said:

"Amazing, a true hero."

Jessica wrote:

"God bless the man who helped them. Stories like this give me faith in humanity."

BebeG gushed:

"It’s so heartwarming to see people helping strangers in time of crisis 😭I hope the man and his dog will stay safe."

The Irish Celt added:

"A true HERO."

Molly applauded:

"This man deserves to be mentioned as a true hero."

susi remarked:

"Praise the Lord Jesus, everyone is safe."

Cheese Louis added:

"His service dog didn’t abandon his owner 🥺

SA claps for selfless people who saved hun from rip current.

Briefly News previously reported that a group of people were captured rescuing a woman who drowned at the beach, and the video went viral online.

One lady nearly kicked the bucket at one of Cape Town's beaches. Thanks to a group of brave men and women who risked their own lives to rescue the lady.

The footage shared by TikTok user @appleuser67323969 shows the heart-wrenching moment when the men and women went in to pick the woman out of the water and place her on land, where they performed CPR on her. According to the comments section, the professionals who handled the matter later took the lady.

