MultiChoice is considering unbundling SuperSport from DStv to offer a sports-only subscription package

The move comes after DStv lost over 3 million subscribers in two years, with affordability cited as a key issue

A final decision on the sports-only package is expected by the end of the 2026 financial year

As subscriber numbers continue to nosedive, DStv’s parent company, MultiChoice, is now seriously considering unbundling SuperSport from its traditional packages. The move comes after sustained public pressure and growing dissatisfaction with the platform’s lack of affordability and flexibility.

Three million subscribers gone in two years

MultiChoice recently confirmed it had lost over 3 million subscribers across Africa in just two years, nearly 1.2 million of them in the past financial year alone, ending 31 March 2025. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis, coupled with streaming competition, has made the pay-TV model increasingly unsustainable for many households.

Sports fans have been particularly vocal, calling for the introduction of tailor-made options, especially a sports-only package that gives access to SuperSport without the full Premium bundle, which currently costs R949 per month.

SuperSport may be unbundled

Group CEO Calvo Mawela acknowledged the feedback during a recent briefing. He revealed that MultiChoice is actively exploring the feasibility of launching sports-only packages, as part of a broader revamp of its offering.

“We’ve accelerated that project in terms of getting us to finalise which direction we’re going to take in this financial year. But yes, we are considering all options as part of a broader product offering going forward.” Mawela said.

The investigation into the viability of sports-only subscriptions is expected to conclude by March 2026.

Premium too pricey for off-season viewers

Currently, SuperSport is only available on DStv’s Premium package. However, with no flexibility for fans to pause or downgrade during off-seasons, many are opting to cancel their subscriptions entirely.

Internal reports by MultiChoice concede that many customers have been forced to abandon their subscriptions due to financial strain.

“Households are struggling to make ends meet,” the company admitted, “and many had no choice but to give up their DStv subscription for the time being.”

Netizens react to DStv’s sports-only proposal

@Techpressionews:

“Lost 1.2 M subscribers. Now @DStv may launch a sports‑only package to win fans back. @MultiChoiceGRP says it’s accelerating a project to …”

@SemiNigerian:

“DStv set to launch a Sports‑Only package after losing millions of subscribers.”

@moneyacademyKE:

“MultiChoice… is considering offering SuperSport as a separate sports‑only package.”

Ken Everett

“We have been asking for this for decades!! DStv’s … refusal to listen … led to their current financial dilemma … a small percentage of something is better than 100% of nothing …”

Goodwin Mngadi

“I don’t understand, can you simply. Which channels will I be able to watch? eg 191/2/3/4/5…”

Source: Briefly News