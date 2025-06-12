How Cape of Good Hope SPCA Saved Injured Dog Thanks to Pensioner’s Dedication

A pensioner walked over five kilometres to get help for his injured dog, Coco, capturing the hearts of South Africans online with his dedication and love for his pet

A pensioner has captured the hearts of many after walking for over an hour to get help for an injured puppy.

Pensioner walks an hour to save injured dog

The touching story left online users commending the elderly pensioner for walking more than five kilometres to get medical help for his injured dog. According to The South African, the elderly man's dog, whose name is Coco, the fur baby, suffered a fractured limb and needed specialised surgery. However, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA couldn’t perform the procedure at its primary care facility.

Inspectors conveyed the devastating news that if they could not help the ailing dog, they might have to put him down. Fearing the worst, a distraught Mr. Gertse brought his injured puppy back to the SPCA the next day. Thankfully, fate had a different outcome in store.

As a result, according to the publication above, the story concluded with joyful tears. Thanks to the generous support of donors, the organisation was able to give Coco a second chance. However, Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s communications manager, Belinda Abraham, mentioned that a new technique was employed to assist the injured pup.

Vets attempted a non-surgical treatment for Coco using bandaging, pain control, and a hospital stay. Despite the long hospital stay, the vets were delighted to return Coco to Mr. Gertse.

It was a lovely reunion between the elderly man and his lover, Coco. The injured dog was overjoyed to see its owner. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s communications manager, Belinda Abraham, said the following to The South African news publication:

“Wet kisses for Mr Gertse and wet eyes for every SPCA staff member involved in her care. This kind of devotion can’t be taught. But it lives in the hearts of people who, despite facing their struggles, choose compassion."

The community's kind donations were acknowledged by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. The injured pup was fortunately saved thanks to the sponsorships.

Watch the video below of the pensioner and his dog:

SA touched by pensioner's gesture for his dog

South Africans were deeply touched by a pensioner's heartfelt gesture toward his dog, showcasing the bond of love and care between humans and their pets, which inspired many across the country as they took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts.

Wendy Louise Skidmore said:

"Oh my heart."

Leanda Whittington added

"Thank you that it was possible to help this little dog."

John Hawkins wrote:

"God bless you."

Leonie Wyngaard shared:

"Aww, this was so heartwarming."

Spec Ops commented:

"Oh my, this is absolutely the best video I've seen this week! WOW! How awesome is it to see a good news story for a change?"

