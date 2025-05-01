South Africans were stunned by a wealthy guy who spent thousands of rands to spoil his dog

He wanted his pet to have a lekker birthday and bought him a luxurious gift from Louis Vuitton

Mzansi’s DJ Zinhle was also stunned and advertised her business for the dog owner to buy from

South Africans realised their tax brackets after one chap flexed his riches in a now-viral TikTok video.

SA was amazed by a gent who bought his dog a designer gift. Image: @austin1702

Source: TikTok

The young man from Cape Town shared the luxurious R6K gift he got for his dog for his birthday.

Man buys Louis Vuitton gift for dog

South Africans were gagged after one chap from Cape Town flexed his riches online. The youngster, Austin Tshangane, wowed many when he documented his special splurge for his dog.

Tshangane planned a trip to the Louis Vuitton store in Sandton, Johannesburg, to spoil his pet on his birthday. He bought the dog a R6K designer collar that took at least a week to arrive after standing in a long queue to order it.

Many South Africans, including DJ Zinhle, were amazed by the man’s riches and advertised her own business:

“Buy her era earrings.”

Tshangane is a self-made millionaire who started practising Forex trading at a very young age. He bought his dad his first car and also opened his trading classes.

The wealthy chap also lives a flashy lifestyle and is often seen wearing multiple designer pieces. One person in the comments hilariously tried to connect Tshangane’s riches to the recent FNB robbery after seeing the dog’s gift.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi wowed by man buys designer for dog

Social media users were amazed by the luxurious birthday gift and commented:

A young chap bought his dog a Louis Vuitton gift. Image: @austin1702

Source: TikTok

@Sharnay Fynn❤️ sighed:

“That money could buy so many loaves of bread for the poor.”

@Austin Sibabalwe Tshangana 🐐responded:

“Yeah, but my dog comes first.”

@Kgosigadi Ona commented:

“Can I be your second dog? You can name me Coca-Cola 'cause you already have Coco.”

@N🙄pointed out:

“Mind you, the dog doesn’t even care.”

@Faith suggested:

“I think your dog wants you to buy me a wig.”

@Rejoice started plotting:

“If it goes missing, what would be the reward money?”

@Petroz wondered:

“Do you do consulting for Netball South Africa by any chance?”

@Thato Phasha🇿🇦 was baffled:

“So people are angry that you used your own money on your dog? Yah neh. They don’t even get angry at politicians for misusing public funds.”

@Sihle Dr tried to connect the dots:

“Last week, FNB was robbed and now this?”

