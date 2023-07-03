Big Zulu's Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion was a flop after his fans failed to buy tickets for the show

The Imali Eningi hitmaker had artists such as Sjava and Makhadzi lined up to perform at the unsuccessful event

Sources close to the situation suggested that the other entertainment options could have contributed to the show's failure

Fans disappointed Big Zulu, real name Siyabonga Johannes Nene, on Sunday, 2 July at eThekwini when they failed to buy tickets for his show.

Sunday Invasion explodes on the organisers' face

The Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion was scheduled at the Warehouse Pup, with tickets retailing from R100 to R300. It had some artists from the record label and featured Impilo hitmaker, Sjava and the Queen of Limpopo dance music, Makhadzi, as supporting acts.

The show that received a low ticket sales turnout also received just as low social media reactions:

A pool of options for partygoers

With Durban being the past weekend's biggest entertainment hotspot, partygoers were spoilt for choice. Parties like Fact: Durban Rocks, Cotton Fest, Max's Lifestyle, and Anywhere In Your City took the limelight aside from the main racecourse event.

A source close to Inkabi Records suggested to Zimoja that the partygoers were spoilt for choice and Big Zulu's event failed to provide much variety:

"Durban crowd is hard to please, I don't think they relate to the likes Makhadzi as we do around Gauteng and Limpopo, because they love Gqom music."

Another source blamed poor time management for contributing to the failure of the event:

"People plan their lives around Durban July and pre-parties that are happening for the July weekend, not music concerts."

Inkabi prepares his artists for stardom

In a previous Briefly News report, the Imali Eningi hitmaker said it was unfair for artists to blame recording labels for their misfortunes.

He said he usually takes his artists along with him to gigs. This is an effort to expose them to the entertainment industry. He stressed that artists should be responsible for their careers by doing industry research and reading their contracts before signing.

