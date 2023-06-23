Musician Zakes Bantwini appealed to the minister for support in the entertainment industry

Bantwini highlighted the power of sports, music, and arts in fostering unity and addressing national issues

Minister Zizi Kodwa saw Bantwini as a symbol of hope and inspiration for achieving dreams in South Africa

Zakes Bantwini asked Minister Zizi Kodwa to do more for the entertainment industry. Images: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Grammy award-winning musician and businessman Zakes Bantwini, also known as Zakhele Madida, recently appealed to South Africa's sport, arts, and culture minister, Zizi Kodwa, to play a pivotal role in improving the lives of those in the entertainment industry.

Zakes Bantwini appealed to the Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa

Addressing the minister at his birthday celebration in Sandton, Bantwini emphasised the importance of guidance and support from the government to address the challenges faced by the country.

He highlighted the significance of sports, music, and arts as unifying forces that can bring about social cohesion and change, reports TimesLIVE.

Minister Kodwa praised Zakes as a symbol of hope

In response, Minister Kodwa praised Bantwini as a symbol of hope and inspiration, recalling his own upbringing in a township where following one's dreams is possible.

Bantwini's plea echoes the sentiments of many South African artists who have expressed their willingness to contribute to the growth and development of the arts in the country.

