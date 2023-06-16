Lemogang Tsipa said he eagerly anticipates the premiere of Shaka iLembe and recognises the transformative impact this role will have on his career

By embodying the legendary figure of Shaka Zulu, Lemogang expects to garner global recognition and open doors to exciting new opportunities

Lemogang's mother, Sally, stands proudly by her son's side, expressing her admiration and support

Lemoganga Tsipa opens up on playing Shaka Zulu. Images: @lemogangtsipa

Source: Instagram

Lemogang Tsipa, the talented South African actor, is eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated premiere of Shaka iLembe.

Lemogang talks about playing Shaka in the upcoming series

The historical series, set in the late 1700s and 1800s, chronicles the remarkable journey of the iconic African king, Shaka Zulu. Lemogang portrays the adult king, while newcomer actor Ntando Zondi takes on the role of the boy king.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lemogang expressed his excitement about the project, describing it as a dream come true. He emphasised that this role would be a game-changer for his career, as it allows him to be part of a large-scale production with maximum production value.

Playing a legendary figure like Shaka Zulu is expected to reshape how people perceive him as an actor. Lemogang believes that this portrayal will not only broaden his horizons but also open up new opportunities, considering Shaka's global fame.

Lemogang brushes off online hate

Despite some social media backlash questioning Lemogang's lack of a Zulu name and physical resemblance to Henry Cele, who famously portrayed Shaka Zulu in the 1968 film, the actor remains headstrong reports The Citizen.

His mother previously explained that although they are of Tswana heritage, Lemogang was raised in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, and immersed in Zulu culture.

The countdown for Mzansi Magic's historical drama series Shaka iLembe begins; Mzansi is full of anticipation

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on the countdown to Shaka Ilembe.

Mzansi is full of anticipation after the trailer of Shaka iLembe dropped, causing the start of the countdown till it goes on air.

According to News24, the series consists of 12 parts and tells the story of the Zulu King and unpacks the events that shaped his life from childhood.

Source: Briefly News