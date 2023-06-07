Patrick Ndlovu was remembered at a heartfelt memorial service held at the Market Theatre, where family, friends, and industry colleagues paid tribute to his legendary career

Ndlovu's illustrious acting journey spanned over four decades, with notable roles in productions like Sarafina! , The Power Of One , and Yizo Yizo , showcasing his exceptional talent

Speakers at the memorial emphasised the importance of providing opportunities for veteran actors, echoing Ndlovu's own struggle with a lack of work in the industry

Esteemed actor Patrick Ndlovu was honoured and remembered at a heartfelt memorial service held at the Market Theatre on Monday.

Friends and family gathered to bid farewell to Patrick Ndlovu

The gathering of family, friends, and industry colleagues celebrated the life of the legendary actor who passed away from natural causes on 30 May.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Ndlovu showcased his acting prowess in notable productions such as Sarafina!, The Power Of One, A Dry White Season, Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, and Durban Gen.

Speakers at the funeral emphasised the need for opportunities for veterans

Speakers at the memorial shared touching anecdotes and emphasised the need to provide opportunities to seasoned actors while they are still actively pursuing their craft.

According to TimesLIVE, Mpho Molepo highlighted Ndlovu's persistent struggle with a lack of work opportunities and called upon industry stakeholders to include veterans in their narratives.

Filmmaker Angus Gibson expressed regret that Ndlovu did not have a last great role, emphasising the abundance of untapped talent in the industry.

Sello Maake KaNcube, the MC of the ceremony, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need to address the underlying issues affecting veteran actors.

Mzansi expressed their condolences for the legendary actor

Condolences poured in from fans of the actor as @AdvoBarryRoux shared the news on Twitter, saying:

"Patrick Ndlovu has passed away. #RIPPatrickNdlovu"

@Neliswa22 said:

"I’m actually watching him now. Shaka Zulu series. Splendid actor. May his soul rest in heaven."

@EutonD said:

"Supatsela high school will never be the same"

@ShabaMebza1 said:

"Mr Mthembu Yizo Yizo 1 but I loved his craft when he was on a telenovela called Ithemba lokugcina ja what a legend may his soul rest in peace."

RIP Patrick Ndlovu: from Sarafina to Zone 14, a look at the times the star impressed with his acting skills

Previously, Briefly News took a look at the actor's iconic roles on the screen.

South Africans are mourning the untimely passing of veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu. The star who is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors died on 30 May 2023.

According to The Citizen, the 85-year-old actor's agency Monyeen Lee Associates confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

