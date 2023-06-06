Rosemary's Hitlist exposes the sinister plot of Rosemary Ndlovu, a former police officer who masterminded a series of murders within her own family

This gripping true crime documentary will uncover the chilling tale of Ndlovu's twisted actions, revealing the shocking details behind her crimes

Fans expressed their anticipation for the Showmax documentary that is set to premiere on 14 June

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Rosemary Ndlovu set to get her own true crime documentary on Showmax.

Source: Getty Images

Serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu is set to receive her own true crime documentary on Showmax which will premiere on 14 June.

Rosemary's Hitlist will premiere on 14 June on Showmax

According to EWN, Rosemary's Hitlist is a gripping South African true crime documentary directed by Valentino Mathibela.

The film explores the chilling tale of killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, a former police officer who manipulated the legal and insurance systems to enrich herself through the murders of her family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to IOL, the film features interviews with key individuals involved in the case and sheds light on Ndlovu's twisted actions and the devastating impact on the victims' families.

Premiering on Showmax, Rosemary's Hitlist promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it unravels the shocking details of this uniquely South African story.

Fans were excited by the show announcement

On Twitter, @Kamogelo_MN shared a tweet on the doccie, saying:

"Guys, Showmax is bringing a Documentary on Rosemary Ndlovu "

Mzansi was interested to see what the doccie held for viewers. Some fans said they were not keen on the serial killer's story:

@itsreneilwemol said:

"I can’t wait sanaKe emetse ka patla le jaas."

@PabiePoss said:

"Saw this & I’m so bored."

@atlegang___ said:

"I keep seeing the trailer and I can’t wait"

@Bongeka__ said:

"I can’t wait."

Serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu's story retelling by American TikTokker has quickly gone viral

Briefly News also reported on an American TikTokker retelling the Rosemary Ndlovu story.

American TikTok content producer Tre' Smith has gone viral for retelling the story of convicted South African serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. Her story might not be new to most Mzansi citizens, but the horror on his face tells you that it may be new information for someone overseas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News