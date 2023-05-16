Online streaming service Showmax has released the trailer for their upcoming true-crime documentary series about killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu

Ndlovu killed six of her family members over a number of years to receive life insurance payouts of over R1.4 million

The four-part documentary, Rosemary's Hitlist, moves between Ndlovu's home town in Mpumalanga, Bushbuckridge and Tembisa, where she served as a cop

Showmax has dropped the trailer for their four-part true-crime documentary series about Rosemary Ndlovu, Rosemary's Hitlist.

The episodes will air weekly from 14 June 2023 and viewers are keen to find out the details of Rosemary's serial killing spree.

Ndlovu shocked the world in 2018 when she was arrested for orchestrating a string of murders of six family members to claim insurance policy payouts.

Rosemary Ndlovu has been in and out of court after she was convicted of killing six members of her family. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Some of the charges that were levelled against the 48-year-old ex-police sergeant included defeating the ends of justice, four fraud counts and attempted murder of her mother, among others.

According to the EWN, Rosemary is serving a total of six life sentences. The publication added that Ndlovu had been plotting to kill seven others to benefit from their life policies when she was arrested.

Must-watch Showmax doccie series titled Rosemary's Hitlist is coming soon

ZAlebs reports that the documentary series features police officers who investigated Ndlovu's case, including her station commander at Tembisa South police station.

In the trailer, we can see some of Rosemary's family members being interviewed. Extraordinary footage from her trial is revealed, where much of the media coverage was about how much Ndlovu relished the media attention.

Mzansi cannot wait for how Rosemary's Hitlist series will unfold

Rosemary’s Hitlist is set to premiere with new episodes every Thursday from Wednesday, 14 June.

Here are some of the reactions to the trailer.

@DianeTshiunza commented:

"Showmax! They won’t disappoint... can’t wait to watch this."

@NubianSen is gobsmacked:

"Bathong! That guy on 00:09 of the clip."

@Tum_Tumy_

"Can’t wait... @Kani_Ralenkoane we need to host a viewing party!"

@CarolineNkoe recommended:

"It would've been better to hear her side, to get more info from the horse's mouth, but knowing Rosey Rosey, she would've told the truth."

@DonNebrenko said:

"Nazooo finally something better to watch."

