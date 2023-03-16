An American TikTok user's retelling of the story of convicted South African serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu has gone viral

The former South African police sergeant was sentenced to six life terms for orchestrating a string of murders

South Africans found the American's storytelling entertaining, some of whom were surprised that the story was new to someone overseas

An American TikTokker narrates Rosemary Ndlovu's story, and South Africans find it hilarious. @tre.allyn/TikTok

American TikTok content producer Tre' Smith has gone viral for retelling the story of convicted South African serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. Her story might not be new to most Mzansi citizens, but the horror on his face tells you that it may be new information for someone overseas.

The video has over 400 000 views and 2 000 comments at publishing.

American TikTokker shocked by Rosemary Ndlovu's story

Serial killer stories are prevalent in American society. Some of the most famous killers originated from the country. But this story was still a jaw-dropper for the TikTokker. You can listen to the whole story in the post below:

Serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu gets six life sentences

Former South African police sergeant Rosemary Ndlovu has been sentenced to six life terms for orchestrating a string of murders for insurance payouts. According to TimesLive, she was also given a 10-year sentence for each of the seven charges of incitement to commit murder, 10 years for each of four counts of fraud and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

Ndlovu was found guilty of planning the murders of her partner and five family members. The sentences will run concurrently. She was also sentenced to an additional 25 years for attempting to kill her sister, Joyce, and her children.

South Africans found American TikTokker's storytelling entertaining

@user760017244 said:

"Omg ,I love how you tell the story. I'm South African and it's crazy how I didn't know about Nomsa until I watched your video."

@Lona qha said:

"She also tried to kill the officers investigating her case when she was already arrested."

@Zamo said:

"I’m from South Africa and watched the trial but your story telling is unmatched. I have no business laughin but you’re funny sir."

@Veteran Clown said:

"Her court case was so dramatic. She changed hairstyles every day."

@Sameerah added:

"I'm from SA and I know this story but I still watched this whole video because of you."

Happy Egg head. said:

"Rosemary: The flower you don't want."

@Lioness Mel-Jay said:

"This story sounds so much better in an American accent. Being South African, this story is still shocking."

@timeunlimited said:

"Nah, I believe someone was working with her from the insurance company, because why she keep getting the money with no investigation."

How policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu killed her family members for insurance money

In similar stories giving more detail on Rosemary Ndlovu, Briefly News reported that she allegedly cashed out R1.4 million from her six victims' insurance policies. She killed them between 2012 to 2018. A terrified hitman reported Rosemary to the authorities, who arrested her in 2018.

According to the court's interpreter, Rosemary said in Xitsonga:

"Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity?"

