Thuso Mbedu attended Elton John's Oscars annual viewing party and looked stunning on the white carpet

The SA actor went on Instagram to post pictures from the charity event that raised R164 million for his AIDS foundation

Thuso also shared on her Insta post how she recently lost a family member to HIV/AIDS two months ago

Thuso Mbedu was a presenter at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. Image: @thus.mbedu and @eltonjohn

Thuso Mbedu was one of the presenters at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 12.

The actress wore a beautiful dress by a South African designer and Haute Afrika and posted three pictures taken from the star-studded charity event.

Thuso took the stage with US actress Brooke Shields and highlighted the importance of raising awareness and money to help fight HIV/AIDS.

Thuso Mbedu opens up about family member who died from HIV/AIDS

"Yesterday I was invited by the @ejaf to be one of the presenters shining a light on the HIV/AIDS crisis. When the invitation came in, accepting and honouring it was a no-brainer for me as I lost a family member to the AIDS virus less than two months ago.

"Yes, leaps and bounds have been made in terms of educating and aiding people living with HIV/AIDS but there’s a lot more that still needs to be done. Keep educating yourself and those around because if you know better, you do better."

Elton John AIDS Foundation thanks Thuso Mbedu for supporting the AIDS cause

The Elton John AIDS Foundation raised R164 million ($9 million) on the night and replied to Thuso's Instagram post.

"Thank you for coming out last night and for such a beautiful post, Thuso. We are so grateful for your support."

South Africans react to Thuso's Instagram pictures at Oscars viewing party

@pearlthusi said:

"Not Brooke Shields! This is lit!"

@ibhudha_andile posted:

"Did you ever think Thuso? Hai no man God is a star. I swear we see him through you."

@nonysan said:

"You look amazing, Sisi. It is always great to see you doing amazing work and mostly being so proudly South African. Fly high, dear! ❤️"

@tumitsime mentioned:

"Your life is a testament to one’s dreams being valid and being able to come true. Shine baby shine."

@thatgirl_rah stated:

"So proud of you beautiful ❤️"

@gilberttheactor wrote:

"Condolences to you and the family. Keep shining your light."

@behumblej posted:

"I’m truly sorry for you and your family’s loss. You’re in my prayers and thank you for shining a light on the HIV/AIDS crisis."

@hlomukanomsa added:

"You are our shining light, keep it on."

