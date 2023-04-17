Former police officer and convicted serial murderer Rosemary Ndlovu is back in court once again

Ndlovu is facing new charges alongside fellow former officer Nomsa Mudau for conspiring to kill Mudau's husband

Mudau tried to hire two assassins to murder her now-ex-husband because he was causing trouble and cheating on her

KEMPTON PARK- Serial killer ex-cop Rosemary Ndlovu is back in court to face fresh charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ndlovu was slapped with six life sentences in 2021 for murdering five of her relatives and her lover, for whom she had taken life and funeral policies.

Rosemary Ndlovu appears in Kempton Park court alongside ex-cop Nomsa Mudau

The convicted murderer appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court alongside fellow former police officer Nomsa Mudau on Monday, 17 April, TimesLIVE reported.

The pair are accused of attempting to hire hitmen to kill Mudau's now ex-husband in 2018, but the plan fell apart when the hitman turned on them.

Njabula Vincent Kunene, the first witness of the trial, told the court that he warned Mudau's ex-husband, Justice, about the plot on his life.

Hitman details how ex-cop Nomsa Mudau solicited them to kill her husband

Kunene's friend Jabulani Mtshali was allegedly the first person Mudau contacted to kill her ex-husband, Mtsali roped Kunene into the murder for hire in February 2018.

The "hitmen" met with Mudau outside a bottle store in Thembisa to outline the plan. The former cop told the man that she wanted her then-husband dead because he was causing problems and cheating on her, SowetanLIVE reported.

Kunene took special care to inform the court that Mudau met them in her uniform.

“I was looking at her — straight in the eye — because there she was, dressed in full police uniform, asking me to go and commit murder.”

Kunene was also one of the men who tipped the police off to Ndlovu's plan to kill her sister and her five children, leading to the serial killer's arrest.

South Africans are surprised to see Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

Below are some comments:

Balebetse Seleka said:

"Rosemary is in her own league. She doesn't have a match. She does not see anything wrong with what she did to her own family."

Ntabiso Zondi commented:

"I wonder who's the queen of crime between Rosemary Ndlovu and Dr Nandipha."

No Zihstak claimed:

Every time she appears in court, she looks fresher and prettier. This Ndlovu woman doesn't sleep in prison, I swear!

Lazy Libran Ndabeni marvelled:

"The queen of criminals is back again."

