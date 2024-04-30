A woman took to Facebook to ask for some advice regarding her living space's interior design

The lady posted the photos of her stunningly beautiful and neat one room that she is renting

The online community reacted to her post, with many applauding her for her well-kept place

A woman showed off her lovely rental one-room. Images: @Ntseketo Enecia

Source: Facebook

A woman took to her Facebook account and showed off her rental one-room. She asked for props to make her space more homely.

Nseketo Enecia posted photos of her living space in a group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The lady divided her one room into three (bedroom, living room, and kitchen).

In one picture, she showed off her neatly made bed, wardrobe, shoe rack, and mounted mirror. Her bags were nicely put in the corner near the wardrobe. Beside her bed, there is one sofa with red cushions. She also captured her television on top of a cupboard.

Her kitchen had cupboards, a two-plate stove, a fridge, a kettle, and buckets to store some of her food. One could tell that this was a woman's space; it was neat and warm. The lady used colours nicely.

Lady shows off her rental room

See the Facebook photos below:

TikTok users loved the woman's living space

Online users flocked to her comment section, applauding her neat and organised space. Some gave her props as she asked.

@Kumkanikazi Entle Ngcangiso commented:

"Very Nice."

@Truddie Magandela Mathule loved:

"Fabulous ."

@Mmage Motho stanned:

"Love it ."

@Bonisiwe Mantuli Zwane complimented:

"No corrections here, very beautiful my baby."

@Bianca Moughal suggested:

"Nice ,your room needs some painting."

@Lacami gave props:

"Too much colour it disturb my eyes, thou its looks clean and neat."

Lady flexes stylish backroom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who turned her backroom into a stylish living space.

Facebook user Zandile Zar Ndomile shared her progress since moving out alone. The young hun uploaded images of her rented backroom, which she turned into her haven. Ndomile shared the pictures on the Facebook group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News