Patrick Ndlovu's untimely passing came as a shock to the veteran star's fans and followers across South Africa

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes to the star after his representatives confirmed the news

Briefly News takes a look at some of the veteran actor's iconic roles, from Ntate Moloi on Zone 14 to Mr Mthembu on Yizo Yizo

South Africans are mourning the untimely passing of veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu. The star who is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors died on 30 May 2023.

Patrick Ndlovu's fans mourn star's untimely death

According to The Citizen, the 85-year-old actor's agency Monyeen Lee Associates confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post. Part of the statement read:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades.

“We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was kind and a gentleman, always ready with a smile even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family and friends.”

Five times Patrick Ndlovu impressed Mzansi with his acting skills

Social media users are discussing some of Patrick Ndlovu's iconic roles following the news of his death. Mzansi agreed that the late actor put his heart and soul into his craft.

1. Patrick Ndlovu as Victor Gumede in Sarafina

The star rose to prominence when he appeared in the South African classic, Sarafina in 1992 as Victor Gumede.A social media user with the handle @GershomMayana unearthed one of Gumede's iconic scenes from the movie.

2. Patrick Ndlovu became a fan favourite when he portrayed Sizwe Moloi on Zone 14

Patrick Ndlovu on Zone 14 is undoubtedly one of his popular roles. According to SowetanLIVE, he portrayed the role of funeral parlour owner Sizwe Moloi, also known as Ntate Moloi.

Fans have also taken to Twitter to share what they enjoyed most about Ndlovu on Zone 14

@Ree_Chaka said:

"He'll forever be goated for his legendary role SIZWE MOLOI on Zone 14. #RIPPatrickNdlovu "

3. Patrick Ndlovu impressed Mzansi with his role as Principal Mtembu on Yizo Yizo

According to TimesLIVE, the late actor was also famous for his role on the popular TV series Yizo Yozo. Patrick Ndlovu portrayed the role of Mr Mthembuwho was the school principal.

4. Patrick Ndlovu as Gold Finger in The Queen

The late iconic star was featured in several top South African productions. Among them was his role as Gold Fish, the husband of T-Gqom in the cancelled Ferguson Films production, The Queen.

5. Patrick Ndlovu's iconic role in Shaka Zulu

According to TVSA, the star was also part of the cast of the historic movie Shaka Zulu. He portrayed the role of Mudli in the movie based on the legendary historic figure.

