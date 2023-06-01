Patrick Ndlovu's biography: The life and times of the veteran actor

Patrick Ndlovu was more than a legendary actor and consummate professional. With a career that spanned over four decades, he impacted generations through his craft and cemented his name in the South African entertainment industry.

Besides playing Mr Thembu in Yizo Yizo, he has graced South African screens for decades. Photo: @Uzalo_SABC1 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a thespian, Patrick Ndlovu graced the TV screens year after year, portraying diverse roles. His extraordinary talent left an indelible mark on the industry, locally and internationally.

Patrick Ndlovu's profile summary and bio

Full name Patrick Ndlovu Gender Male Date of birth 15th November 1938 Age 84 years Date of death 30th May 2023 Place of birth Mohlakeng, Randfontein, West Rand, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Occupation Actor Notable works Yizo Yizo, Zone 14 and Sarafina! Marital status Married Spouse Thandi Ndlovu Children 4

Patrick Ndlovu's age

Patrick Ndlovu was born on 15th November 1938 in Mohlakeng, outside Randfontein on the West Rand. He was 84 years old when he died.

Early life

Ndlovu was initially passionate about music, and as a teenager, he showcased his musical talents as a jazz musician. He also played the clarinet and the saxophone.

Patrick Ndlovu's movies and TV shows

Patrick Ndlovu transitioned from music to acting, a move that marked the beginning of a remarkable career and fame. He appeared in award-winning films such as Sarafina! In the movie, he portrayed Victor Gumede and shared a platform with Somizi. The role was his claim to fame.

He later landed acting roles in productions such as The Power of One, Cry Freedom and A Dry White Season. He would later become a household name through acting roles such as:

Sizwe Moloi in Zone 14 (Season 1 to 4)

(Season 1 to 4) Mr Mthembu in Yizo Yizo (Season 1)

(Season 1) Masilo in The Wild (Season 2)

(Season 2) Old Man Tickieboy in The Road (Season 1)

(Season 1) Goldfinger in The Queen (S eason 1)

eason 1) A guest star in Soul Buddyz (Season 4)

(Season 4) Mudli in Shaka Zulu (Season 1)

(Season 1) Shadrack in Mzansi (Season 1)

(Season 1) Israel in Lockdown (Season 5)

(Season 5) Uncle Koloi in Isithembiso (Season 2 to 3)

(Season 2 to 3) King Ngxabani in Igazi (Season 2)

(Season 2) Sifiso's Uncle in Gaz'lam (Season 4)

(Season 4) Bab'Hlatshwayo in Durban Gen (Season 2)

Apart from Patrick Ndlovu's movies and TV roles, he showcased his talent in theatre productions. He left an indelible mark by featuring in productions such as:

The Island

Sizwe Banzi is Dead

Woza Albert!

Patrick became a fan-favourite actor for his role in Isthembiso. Photo: @Zalebs and @Melusi_Mokone on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Recognition and Awards

Patrick Ndlovu's talent was recognised and appreciated throughout his career with numerous awards. He bagged the prestigious SAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Patrick Ndlovu's family

Besides playing family-oriented roles, Patrick Ndlovu had a life away from the cameras. He shared his life with Thandi Ndlovu. Patrick Ndlovu's wife bore him four kids.

Ndlovu was also actively involved in his church, where he served as an elder. He also extended his passion for acting towards nurturing talent within the entertainment industry.

Is Patrick Ndlovu still alive?

On Wednesday, 31st May 2023, the South African entertainment scene was hit with sad news regarding Ndlovu's death. Information regarding his death was made public by his agency, Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), stating,

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades. Patrick was best known for his role as Sizwe Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and as the school principal, Mr Thembu, in the popular TV series Yizo Yizo.

We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough.

Our thoughts and prayers go to his wife, family, and friends.

We will miss you, Patrick. RIP

The agency did not specify the late Patrick's cause of death. Instead, they celebrated his career achievements.

Patrick Ndlovu's cause of death

Despite the saddening news, Mzansi honoured the late veteran actor and expressed their appreciation for his majestic talent. They celebrated his profound legacy that fans resonate with to date.

Patrick Ndlovu's net worth

Patrick lived a relatively private life, and details about his finances rarely made it to the limelight. Therefore, information about his net worth is hard to come by, even though some sources allege that he is worth between $500,000 and $2 million.

Patrick Ndlovu's biography takes you through snippets of the veteran actor's life. He impacted generations through his skill, and tributes pouring in are a reflection of the impact he had in the industry.

READ ALSO: Where are OJ Simpson's kids with Nicole Brown? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za let you in on OJ Simpson's life, focusing more on his kids with Nicole Brown. OJ Simpson's name should ring a bell if you are an ardent football fan.

Apart from football, OJ Simpson is a talented actor and broadcaster. Despite his career success, he has had a controversial love life. He was tried and acquitted for the murders of Nicole Brown, his former wife, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The incident was detrimental to his brand. Where did his kids go to?

Source: Briefly News