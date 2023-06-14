Arthur Mafokate remembered his time with the late Brenda Fassie, reflecting on their encounter in London and teaching her the iconic Twalatsa dance

Mafokate expressed a longing for the return of such memorable moments, emphasising the beauty of South Africa

He expresses a desire to educate others about protecting a nation's brand, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting the positive aspects of South Africa

Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate reminisced on Brenda Fassie in a touching message. Images: Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

In a nostalgic tribute, Arthur Mafokate, the king of Kwaito music, fondly remembers his time with the late Brenda Fassie.

Arthur Mafokate reminisced on Brenda Fassie in a sweet message

Reflecting on their encounter in London, he reminisces about teaching her the Twalatsa dance, an iconic South African dance move. The Bafana Bafana jersey, representing the national soccer team, held significant importance during their time abroad.

Mafokate expresses his longing for such moments to return, emphasising the beauty of their country, even though wrong messages sometimes tarnish its image.

He expresses a desire to educate others on protecting a nation's brand, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting the positive aspects of South Africa.

Mzansi reacted to Arthur's message

Sharing on Facebook, South African Classic Music wrote:

"The king of Kwaito music Arthur Mafokate remembers the late Brenda Fassie he says Me and Brenda Fassie in London as I was trying to teach her the Twalatza dance! The Bafana Bafana jersey was the thing . The SA flag was part of everyone's travel items when travelling overseas, and I dream of such moments to return. As it stands we are our own enemies in sending wrong messages about our country when in fact we have such a beautiful country. How I wish I could do classes about how to protect the Brand of a country. May Brenda Fassie continue to rest in peace ❤️❤️ loved and missed always ❤️"

Fans were moved by the Kwaito star's words, commenting:

Thozamile Mbobo said:

"You are telling the Truth Arthur; wherever I was in a foreign country I used to walk tall due to the great Reputation Mzansi had back then, not anymore."

Jacqueline M Tau said:

"May her soul continue to Rip Brenda ❤️"

Fanuel Radebe said:

"Ngimncanywa Waya Waya Uma Brrrrrr!! Love her forever for her spirit and courage and here she is with the King of kwaito"

Wesley Nengwani said:

"Thanks for the memories Mr King of Kwaito...vuvuzela❤️"

Loyiso Luthango said:

"It's good for your heart to remember the good times."

Queen Mpapati said:

"We miss you Sesi Mabrrrr rest well ❤️❤️❤️"

Ernest Nkewu said:

"No, we can't lie there's corruption and criminality in our country and may her soul RIP"

