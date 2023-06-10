South Africans and the soccer fraternity are mourning the passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker

The legendary football coach died at the age of 78 after battling with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD)

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe joined a chorus of soccer lovers and penned a touching tribute to Barker on his socials

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passed away at age 78 on Saturday.

The family of the legendary coach confirmed the death in a statement released by the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), reported EWN.

Barker made history in 1996 by leading the South African football team to victory in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon). It was the first time the country participated in the tournament post-apartheid.

Clive Barber succumbs to a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia

Barker suffered from Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), and his illness was made public in March of this year. According to SABCNews, the family thanked the medical team who looked after Barker in the statement:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace.

South Africans mourn the death of Clive Barker on Twitter

Public figures like Lucas Radebe, Mmusi Maimane, and Thuli Madonsela were some of the first to react to Barker's passing. See their tweets below:

@ProNkosinathi said:

"So sad to read this. May the legendary dog's soul RIP."

@TheMxolisi mentioned:

"Good man he was. Condolences to the family and the football fraternity."

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"Clive Barker was such a legend, he coached Bafana Bafana to their only African Nations Cup Trophy in 1996."

@Lorenz_KO tweeted:

"The only South African coach to taste AFCON success. RIP Clive Barker. ️ "

@ThuliMadonsela3 added:

"He was an asset to our nation and among those that have built bridges of hope when we needed such. May his great soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Clive Barker."

@MmusiMaimane

"My deepest condolences to the family of Clive Barker the legendary Bafana Bafana coach. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Lord be with you in this difficult time."

