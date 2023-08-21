SA Hip hop fans were divided over who has the best flow between rappers Khuli Chana and Okmalumkoolkat

The socials are on fire with fans' heated discussions over who possesses the best cadence between the veteran emcees

Fans also pointed out their favourite rapper's most iconic songs, technical aspects in their raps, and so much more that makes them stand out from the rest

Hip hop heads argue over the best flow between Okmalumkoolkat and Khuli Chana. Images: okmalumkoolkat, khulichana01

Hip hop fans are still in the spirit of celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary with a heated debate. Rappers Khuli Chana and Okmalumkoolkat were at the centre of a heated debate between their supporters over who has the best flow.

Khuli Chana vs Okmalumkoolkat

The conversation was sparked by rap commentator, Sihle who had Twitter divided over the Khuli and Malum argument. Much like Sizwe Dlomo's debate, fans were up in arms defending their favourite rapper and discussing all the small details.

"Who got the best Flow in SA Hip hop between Khuli and Okmalumkoolkat?"

Okmalumkoolkat has a unique rap style that has attracted a niche market of fans who admire his clever wordplay and blend of Kwaito and Electronica. The rapper's appearance in Mayibabo and 100K Macassette solidified his place in SA Hip hop as a fan favourite.

On the other hand, Khuli Chana has been in the music industry for decades, from Morale to leading a solo career and has continuously reinvented himself. He is a notable figure in SA Hip hop for his flawless delivery in songs such as Freshe and Hape Le Hape and is a celebrated Motswako pioneer.

Fans debate over Khuli Chana and Okmalumkoolkat

SA Hip hop fans left no character unused as they debated in detail who possessed the best cadence among the rappers.

@enzoletsgo responded:

"Khuli. OKMKK says some cool s#*t but if we talking just rap, Khuli. See “ketane” before replying."

@kellzmtshumeni said:

"That's the problem with you New school cats, you take your whole style from malumkoolkat."

@iamRTI commented:

"Khuli Chana is unmatched. Flow-wise, nobody raps like him."

@Man_Quebar responded:

"Khuli has some dope flows maan. Koolkat is only cool with the lingo, to be honest."

@__tshwarelo added:

"Okmalumkoolkat has the best flow in SA, He makes anything sound cool."

New music from Khuli Chana

In a recent Briefly News report, Khuli Chana teased fans with the potential of new music. Seeing that he is back at work, we hope that this new debate inspires him to release a new song or two!

The rapper also welcomed his son with Lamiez Holworthy to the world and shared pictures of little Leano Zion.

