Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani has shared pictures and videos from his lavish Mauritius vacation

Temudzani dropped two videos that showed him enjoying island activities, including paragliding

Mzansi gushed about the vacation as some were mesmerised by the island's beauty while others feared the scary activities Gabriel participated on

Muvhango star Gabriel Temudzani popularly known for his Chief Azwindini character on the SABC2 soapie has been living it up on a lush vacation spot.

‘Muvhango’s Gabriel Temudzani has given his fans a sneak peek at his lush Mauritius vacation. Image: @gabrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, Temudzani packed his belongings on 16 June and headed to the beautiful island of Mauritius. Since then, Gabriel has been giving his fans a glimpse of the fun activities he's been doing.

Gabriel Temudzani drops a video working out at the beach

While many people take vacations to rest and relax, Gabriel's Mauritius vacation is nothing like that. The actor shared a video showing that he's having fun and taking care of his body.

The video started with him working out at the beach while enjoying the sea breeze and followed Gabriel inside a gym with equipment to keep fit.

Gabriel Temudzani enjoys beach festivities and seafood

Temudzani continued to bless Mzansi with more content from the lush vacation as he dropped a video going canoeing and paragliding.

As expected when visiting a foreign place, Gabriel also feasted on local dishes.

Check out the video below:

Gabriel also dropped snaps showing his amazing time at the beach.

Mzansi reacts to Gabriel Temudzani's Mauritius vacation content

@oh_so_blessed_dee said:

"I love this. You have given me the motivation to travel more."

@i.am.issa21 shared:

"Yoh! I would never. I fear for my life."

@samantha_somdle posted:

"This looks so cool."

@tafconecky wrote:

"You live a happy life."

@zandgroyal replied:

"Now, we understand why you always say “Never book me in a hotel that doesn’t have a gym” Irwani Gaby "

@mashudumpour added:

"This adventure is beyond. I just can't lol."

