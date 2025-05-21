Lasizwe Dambuza’s dream guest for his show Awkward Dates is finally confirmed, with one of South Africa’s top celebrities accepting his invitation

Awkward Dates fans are eagerly guessing the special guest’s identity, debating between media personality Bonang Matheba and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Social media reactions show excitement and divided opinions as followers anticipate the episode airing on Thursday, 22 May, on YouTube

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza's dream of interviewing one of South Africa's top celebrities is finally coming true. The star shared the list of stars he would love to go on Awkward Dates with, and one of them responded.

Lasizwe has asked fans to guess his next guest on 'Awkward Dates'. Image: @bonang_m, @lasizwe and @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe announces dream guest in Awkward Dates

Lasizwe's prayers have been answered. The star who listed Bonang Matheba, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and Zozibini Tunzi as some of his dream guests on his popular show Awkward Dates announced on Instagram that one of the celebrities said yes to a date.

The star has previously interviewed popular celebrities on his show, including Faith Nketsi, Khanyi Mbau, Julius Malema, Linda Mtoba, and Dawn Thandeka King.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page, the ecstatic YouTuber told fans to watch out for the Awkward Dates upcoming episode on Thursday, 22 May, because he will have a special guest. Although he didn't disclose much about the special guest, Lasizwe asked Mzansi to guess who his next guest was. Watch Lasizwe's video below:

"Can you guess who’s on Awkward Dates? PINCH ME😭"

Fans react to Lasizwe's dream date

Lasizwe's fans can't wait for the latest Awkward Dates episode to be released. Many have been debating the identity of the guest. Some are saying it's media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, while others are convinced it's former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who recently tied the knot.

@kwakhanya_y said:

"Zoziiii😍!! Owyesss 🔥🔥"

@seddy.m commented:

"This is Bonang people, uZozi nimbona kuphi"

@sanele_baloyi wrote:

"What the helly!!! I was almost in tears thinking Bonang is coming😭🤣🔥🔥"

@gwamile_labotsibeni added:

"Carrots 🥕 🥕 🥕 🥕 🥕 🥕 🥕 for everyone who sees Zozibini. Here are my glasses 👓 too!"

@pearlrosefisha commented:

"One thing about our @zozitunzi is she remains the star of the universe ❤️"

@kerotse_m said:

"The one and only Queen of the Universe in perpetuity, Zozi 😍"

@loratolulu_t commented:

"Are people crazy though? Why are they saying this is Zozi? 😂"

@elissa.ndlovu noted:

"Are people blind? 😭This is Bonang moss."

Lasizwe's fans have responded to his dream guest on 'Awkward Dates'. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe becomes Maybelline New York ambassador

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African content creator and social media influencer, Lasizwe Dambuza, is breaking a lot of barriers recently, as fans are loving it for him as he continuously secures the bags.

The reality TV star, whose YouTube show Awkward Dates bagged a million subscribers, excitedly announced on social media that he bagged a new deal as Maybelline New York's brand ambassador. Dumbuza shared how excited and grateful he is to be a part of a big beauty brand in the world, and that he also got a chance to celebrate their 110th birthday with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News