Who is Young Dolph's son Tre Tre Thornton and who is his mother?

Chicago-born rapper Young Dolph slowly became a local icon in his area and surroundings through a series of mixtapes that became club favourites around 2014. He reached new heights of success until his untimely demise in November 2021 and left behind his two children, including his son Tre Tre Thornton. Here is his young son's biography.

Tre Tre is Young Dolph’s only son. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was gunned down on 17 November 2021 in Memphis; he was shot 22 times. The silver lining behind his tragic death is that the suspects were since apprehended. Here are Tre Tre Thornton’s facts in summary before we detail what we know about his life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tre Tre Thornton Date of birth 20 June 2014 Age 8 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Adolph Robert Thornton Jr and Mia Jaye Siblings One sister (Aria Ella Thornton) Native language English Social media profiles None

Although his two children are left without their father, they still have their mother, Mia Jaye. According to reports, both children live with her, and she has full custody. Besides, many facts about the rapper's young son remain unknown. However, here is what we know about him.

What does Tre Tre mean?

With such a unique name, many wonder about his son's name's origins. 'Tre' is Russian and refers to the number three, possibly a play on his spot within his immediate family.

Tre Tre Thornton’s age

The youngster was born on 20 June 2014, making him nine years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The late rapper left behind two children. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)

Tre Tre Thornton’s parents

As established earlier, his father is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, better known by his professional name of Young Dolph. His mother is Young Dolph's former partner, Mia Jaye. Mia is said to have full custody of their children and currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee.

Young Dolph’s wife

He was in a long-term relationship with the mother of his children, Mia Jaye. However, they were never married. They had been together for over a decade before his tragic passing, and she has since stated she is 'turning her passion into purpose' following the loss.

Tre Tre Thornton’s net worth

Since he is only a child, he has no estimated net worth. His father's net worth was estimated to be $3 million at the time of his passing.

Tre Tre Thornton’s social media profiles

Tre Tre Thornton’s Instagram page does not exist, presumably due to his young age. His mother's Instagram page is @iammiajaye, with 376K followers. His father's Instagram page is still active under @youngdolph, with 5 million followers. Paper Route Empire manages it, and it is the record label he founded while alive.

Much remains unknown about Young Dolph's son, Tre Tre Thornton. However, he is still raised in a family unit with his sibling and mother, and his father's memory lives on through his fans, friends and loved ones.

