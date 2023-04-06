Global site navigation

Who is Young Dolph's son Tre Tre Thornton and who is his mother?
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Young Dolph's son Tre Tre Thornton and who is his mother?

by  Justine De Lange

Chicago-born rapper Young Dolph slowly became a local icon in his area and surroundings through a series of mixtapes that became club favourites around 2014. He reached new heights of success until his untimely demise in November 2021 and left behind his two children, including his son Tre Tre Thornton. Here is his young son's biography.

Tre Tre Thornton’s facts
Tre Tre is Young Dolph’s only son. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was gunned down on 17 November 2021 in Memphis; he was shot 22 times. The silver lining behind his tragic death is that the suspects were since apprehended. Here are Tre Tre Thornton’s facts in summary before we detail what we know about his life.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameTre Tre Thornton
Date of birth20 June 2014
Age8 years old (2023)
Zodiac signGemini
Current residenceMemphis, Tennessee, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
GenderMale
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsAdolph Robert Thornton Jr and Mia Jaye
SiblingsOne sister (Aria Ella Thornton)
Native languageEnglish
Social media profilesNone

Read also

Who is Lamar Jackson's daughter with Jaime Taylor? Meet Milan

Although his two children are left without their father, they still have their mother, Mia Jaye. According to reports, both children live with her, and she has full custody. Besides, many facts about the rapper's young son remain unknown. However, here is what we know about him.

What does Tre Tre mean?

With such a unique name, many wonder about his son's name's origins. 'Tre' is Russian and refers to the number three, possibly a play on his spot within his immediate family.

Tre Tre Thornton’s age

The youngster was born on 20 June 2014, making him nine years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Young Dolph’s wife
The late rapper left behind two children. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tre Tre Thornton’s parents

As established earlier, his father is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, better known by his professional name of Young Dolph. His mother is Young Dolph's former partner, Mia Jaye. Mia is said to have full custody of their children and currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read also

What relationship does Ike Turner Jr have with Tina Turner? All about him

Young Dolph’s wife

He was in a long-term relationship with the mother of his children, Mia Jaye. However, they were never married. They had been together for over a decade before his tragic passing, and she has since stated she is 'turning her passion into purpose' following the loss.

Tre Tre Thornton’s net worth

Since he is only a child, he has no estimated net worth. His father's net worth was estimated to be $3 million at the time of his passing.

Tre Tre Thornton’s social media profiles

Tre Tre Thornton’s Instagram page does not exist, presumably due to his young age. His mother's Instagram page is @iammiajaye, with 376K followers. His father's Instagram page is still active under @youngdolph, with 5 million followers. Paper Route Empire manages it, and it is the record label he founded while alive.

Much remains unknown about Young Dolph's son, Tre Tre Thornton. However, he is still raised in a family unit with his sibling and mother, and his father's memory lives on through his fans, friends and loved ones.

Read also

Everything you need to know about Kash Wilburn, Future's son

READ ALSO: Who is the real Delrhonda Hood, former Detroit drug queen?

Delrhonda 'Big Fifty' Hood is a former American gangster that Briefly.co.za wrote a detailed article about, discussing her notorious past and where she stands today.

Keep reading for more on the crimes she committed, what repercussions she faced and other exciting details about her personal life.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel