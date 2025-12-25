“Praying for You”: Mom Quits Her Job With No Backup Plan to Protect Her Mental Health, SA Relates
- A brave mother shared her decision to quit her stressful job without a backup plan to protect her physical and mental well-being
- The emotional video reached a massive audience on TikTok, where viewers rallied behind her courageous choice and assured her she would find another job
- Social media users flooded the comments with support and shared their own success stories after leaving toxic work environments, and told her to be proud of herself
Choosing life over a career became the priority for a mother who reached her breaking point during the holiday season, and resigned just a day before Christmas.
The clip was posted on TikTok by user @puse_m on 24 December and quickly went viral with over 70K views and hundreds of comments from supportive viewers.
In the video, the mother shared that she arrived at her workplace early in the morning to finalise her departure after realising her health was at serious risk. She noted that earlier in the year, she suffered a minor stroke that left her unable to even lift her nine-month-old son. She said her physiotherapist warned that she was no longer responding to treatment because of the extreme stress she faced at her job.
Family remains a priority during uncertain times
Despite having a teenager starting high school with unpaid admission fees, TikTok user @puse_m decided to prioritise her life so she would not leave her children motherless. The mom added that she received her final salary just as she prepared to leave and decided to use the funds to spend Christmas with her family. A glimmer of faith remained in her heart as she expressed a deep belief that a better plan would unfold for her and her children.
SA supports the mom’s decision
The online community responded with overwhelming empathy, and many users shared similar stories of finding better opportunities after quitting without a backup plan. Many viewers applauded her for choosing herself and noted that her children need a healthy and living mother more than anything else. One heartbroken user urged her to take care because his own wife passed away from a stroke this year.
User @Precious Zama Mavimb commented:
"I fully understand. I quit my job in August this year because of my mental health, too. All the best, mama."
User @buyi said:
"Never compromise your health ❤️. Love and light, to a good working environment."
User @Molekwa_TheConstructionChef added:
"Please take care, I lost my wife to a stroke this year 🙏."
User @Tracy Tee said:
"Don’t even feel bad at all, your health comes first."
User @Jabulile Xaba commented:
"Well done, babe. Great job for choosing yourself. I did the same. I am jobless but at peace. You come first, your kids need an alive mom."
User @Nikkinot2 shared:
"I'm praying for you, my sister."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za