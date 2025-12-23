Popular Miss SA contestant Bryoni Govender recently opened up about being robbed of R200 000

The social media influencer and model discussed the details of her robbery on her social media this past week

Govender previously represented South Africa as Miss Universe South Africa in 2023

Former Miss SA's Bryoni Govender says she was scammed R200k while in Austria. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Former Miss South Africa runner-up Bryoni Govender recently revealed on her social media account how she and her boyfriend were robbed of R200 000.

Govender, who was a Miss SA finalist in 2023, is in a relationship with Serbian footballer boyfriend Samir Nurković.

The South African reported on Sunday, 21 December 2021, that the beauty queen recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she was targeted by thieves for R200 000 in stolen valuables during her trip to Austria.

Govender, who is on holiday in Vienna, Austria, with her Serbian footballer boyfriend Samir Nurković, added that there was no sign of forced entry into their apartment.

"Our valuable belongings were taken, well over €10,000 in total [around R200 000]. A Louis Vuitton handbag. My wallet with bank cards. More than €1,500 in cash. Gold jewelry. Whoop bands and chargers. An iPad Pro and Pencil. A Canon camera and lenses. Two pairs of AirPods, a Thule backpack, Nike backpacks," she said.

The former Miss SA finalist also says she feels violated and believes that they were targeted because they also stole her underwear, makeup, and clothes.

She told her followers on social media that crime exists everywhere and the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

What to know about Bryoni Govender

The former Miss South Africa finalist, Bryoni Natalie Govender, was a first runner-up at the Miss South Africa 2023 competition on 13 August 2023, which was won by Natasha Joubert.

Govender represented the Mzansi as Miss Universe SA at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant and also represented South Africa at the Miss Supranational in Poland on 6 July 2024.

The beauty queen who holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Johannesburg was admitted as an attorney in 2023, whilst she was competing for the Miss SA title.

According to the Miss South Africa website, Govender's father is a businessman in the industrial supply space, while her mother owns an aesthetic beauty salon. The lawyer slash beauty queen's brother is employed as an organic farmer in Germany.

Govender previously shared that Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is her role model, as Jolie uses every opportunity to speak up and fight for female empowerment.

Miss SA's Bryoni Govender was robbed R200 000 in Austria. Image: BryoniGovender

Source: Instagram

Miss SA fans believe Gizelle Venske was robbed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular model Gizelle Venske had social media users talking when she didn't make it to the top 3 in the Miss South Africa pageant.

The chartered accountant made it as a top 5 finalist after Qhawekazi, Luyanda, and Karabo made it to the top 3.

Fans of the South African beauty queen encouraged her to enter the beauty competition in 2026, as they were impressed with her answers.

Source: Briefly News